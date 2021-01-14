Banxa Reports Record Total Daily Processed Orders in the History of the Digital Assets Payment Processing Company, while announcing Two New Partnerships

TORONTO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Banxa Holdings Inc., (TSX-V: BNXA) the world's first listed Payments Services Provider (PSP) for the digital asset industry, announced today that it had processed a record AUD$2.93m (USD$2.27m) worth of orders for a 24-hour period in January 2021, a steep increase from 12 months ago when the company processed AUD$5.2m (USD$4m) for the entire month of January 2020. Banxa, a fintech company that has been providing its customers a gateway between traditional banking and the digital asset class since 2014, also reported adding yet another client exchange, Swyfx ( http://swyftx.com.au ) expanding its global footprint in Australia.

In addition, the company announced appointing Lytham Partners, LLC ("Lytham Partners") to lead a U.S. investor relations program. Lytham Partners, LLC will be compensated $6,500 USD and the terms are on a month -to- month basis.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa added, "Since 2014 we've been working hard to provide a seamless, simple, low -cost payments platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and it is exciting to see how our global customers have responded. We continue to expand our footprint by engaging new clients such as Swyftx." He adds, 'The overall rise of digital currencies in the market have only increased the appetite for our "Plug-and-Play" Fiat Onramp which allows seamless access to digital currencies via multiple payment methods and Banxa is ready to meet those needs."

Domenic Carosa, Chairman and Founder, further comments on today's announcements, "Our partnership with Lytham is about expanding our educational initiatives for our U.S. investors who may not be familiar with payment processing within the digital asset space and want to learn more".

About Banxa

Banxa (TSX-V:"BNXA") is a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company has a mission - to build the bridge between traditional financial systems and regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (e.g. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH).

Banxa's flagship product is a "Plug-and-Play" Fiat Onramp which allows seamless access to digital currencies via multiple payment methods. The company's product line is diversified by a B2B offering, or wholly owned, B2C (direct-to-consumer) websites. Upcoming financial products will focus on further development of digital payments, transfers and storage.

For further information go to http://www.banxa.com

About Lytham Partners

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the country's leading investor relations firms, having created one of the industry's largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform that allows its clients far reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format. This platform is matched with a communications and positioning approach that is streamlined throughout press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, corporate profiles, and websites. For more information visit our website at www.lythampartners.com.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. BANXA's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of BANXA's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: BANXA's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results. Except as required by securities law, BANXA does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, see www.banxa.com

SOURCE Banxa Holding Inc

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: North America +1 (604) 609 6169, International: +61 451 744 080, Email: [email protected]; Media Contacts: Liam Bussell, Head of Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]

