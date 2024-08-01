Banxa Partners With Leading Web3 Firms

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa'' or the "Company") is thrilled to announce its new strategic partnerships with leading Web3 firms. These partnerships add to Banxa's vast partner network and expand its distribution access to over a billion users globally, further bolstering transaction volumes.

Highlighting a select few partners below:

Proton Wallet - A secure, self-custodial Bitcoin wallet designed for ease of use with decentralized applications. It generates multiple Bitcoin addresses for receiving transactions, enhancing privacy and security. The wallet allows users to manage their Bitcoin without needing to handle long addresses directly, streamlining the user experience. A potential user base of over 100 million Proton accounts through its integration with Proton services.

- A secure, self-custodial wallet designed for ease of use with applications. It generates multiple addresses for receiving transactions, enhancing privacy and security. The wallet allows users to manage their without needing to handle long addresses directly, streamlining the user experience. A potential user base of over 100 million Proton accounts through its integration with Proton services. Jupiter Exchange - A decentralized exchange aggregator built on the Solana blockchain. It specializes in providing liquidity and optimizing trading for users across various decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and automated market makers (AMMs) on Solana . Users can utilize Jupiter to access the best token prices and execute trades efficiently through features like swap tools and limit orders. The platform aims to enhance trading experiences for its over a million monthly active smart traders seeking competitive advantages in the cryptocurrency market.

- A exchange aggregator built on the blockchain. It specializes in providing liquidity and optimizing trading for users across various exchanges (DEXs) and automated market makers (AMMs) on . Users can utilize Jupiter to access the best token prices and execute trades efficiently through features like swap tools and limit orders. The platform aims to enhance trading experiences for its over a million monthly active smart traders seeking competitive advantages in the market. Lace Wallet - A light wallet platform designed for exploring Web3 technologies. It allows users to securely send and receive digital assets, stake ADA ( Cardano 's cryptocurrency ), and engage with decentralized applications ( DApps ). It has ambitious growth plans to onboard 5 million new users.

Banxa's newest partners' users can now buy crypto using major payment methods and several local payment methods across 135+ countries. Banxa enhances the user experience while driving greater adoption of decentralized platforms with market leading conversion rates.

ABOUT BANXA HOLDINGS INC.

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto - empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms and unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "Zafer Qureshi"

Zafer Qureshi = Executive Director and Co-CEO, +1-888-332-2692

CONTACTS: Investors: Zafer Qureshi, [email protected]