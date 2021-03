BANXA Lists onto Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - BANXA (TSX-V: BNXA) (FSE: AC00) ("BANXA" or "Company") a Payment Service Provider (PSP) focused on providing clients safe, compliant access to the digital assets market, is pleased to announce it has begun trading today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the following codes:

FSE Symbol: AC00

WKN: A2QQHE

ISIN: CA06683R1010

Founder & Chairman Domenic Carosa stated "Dual listing onto the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will help expand our reach into the European investor community who are seeking exposure to the growing digital asset ecosystem"

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ranks third globally in terms of volume of trading behind the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market and will provide Banxa wider access to European and other international investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is another exciting component of Banxa's public market strategy and will make it easier for Europeans to invest.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange accounts for over 90 per cent of the volume of all German stock exchanges and represents a large share of the European market. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has more than 250 international trading institutions and more than 4,500 traders. Investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35 percent of the world's investment capital.

About BANXA

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V:BNXA/FSE:AC00) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission is to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. (IE.,USD/CAD to BTC/ETH) Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands. For further information go to www.banxa.com "

