Banxa Announces Reporting Date of Q2 FY24 Unaudited Financial Results and Formally Appoints CFO

TORONTO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce its reporting date of Q2 FY24 Unaudited FInancial Results and the formal appoint of its Chief Financial Officer.

UNAUDITED Q2 FY24 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL

Banxa will be releasing its unaudited Q2 FY24 financial results on February 27, 2024 before market open. Banxa will be hosting an earnings call on the same day at 2pm EST to discuss the unaudited Q2 FY24 financial results and all shareholders and investors are encouraged to register for the call here: http://tinyurl.com/Banxa-Q2FY24

FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board is pleased to appoint Patrick Maguire as Banxa's Chief Financial Officer as of January 25, 2024. Patrick joined the business in October 2023 and his appointment to the role of CFO highlights Banxa's commitment to high quality and timely financial disclosures. Patrick brings a wealth of experience leading finance functions across a wide variety of businesses in the public and private markets. The Board is confident that under Patrick's stewardship, the finance function will provide the strategic leadership for Banxa to achieve its mission.

The Board thanks Sean Moynihan for his immense contributions over the past year in the role of Interim CFO. Sean stepped into the role at a critical juncture and played an invaluable role in the completion of the audits for FY22 and FY23. Sean will return to focusing solely on his role of Chief Operating Officer to guide the business forward.

ABOUT BANXA HOLDINGS INC.

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto - empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms and unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "Zafer Qureshi"

Zafer Qureshi = Executive Director and Head, Corporate Affairs, +1-888-332-2692

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE Banxa Holding Inc

For further information: Investors: Zafer Qureshi, [email protected]