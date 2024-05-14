Banxa Announces Partnerships, Product Updates and Unaudited Q3 FY24 Financial Results Release Schedule

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa'' or the "Company") is excited to announce new strategic partnerships, product enhancements. Furthermore, Banxa is pleased to share the release and earnings call schedule for the unaudited Q3 FY24 financial results.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Banxa continues to expand its partner network, bolstering transaction volumes with key industry leaders. Highlighting a select few partners below:

UniSwap - An open-source decentralized exchange that uses smart contracts for the execution of trades with lifetime trading volume greater than USD$2 trillion and daily volumes of USD$3 billion

- An open-source decentralized exchange that uses smart contracts for the execution of trades with lifetime trading volume greater than and daily volumes of Telegram Wallet - A non-custodial wallet developed by Telegram messenger with over 7 million users globally

- A non-custodial wallet developed by Telegram messenger with over 7 million users globally Argent - An open source smart wallet on Starknet for DeFi and NFTs with over 2 million users.

PRODUCT ENHANCEMENTS

Banxa has made significant advancements across various aspects of its product offering, aimed at providing more value to its partners - creating deeper partnerships and improving the end user experience - translating to increased transaction volumes and profitability.

Seamless KYC

US customers can now have seamless KYC experience. Backend optimisations to Banxa's KYC flows, partners can now see conversion rates improvements up to 20% for their US users. With only a phone number and date of birth for verifications, personal details are auto-filled, minimizing user input and error, while enabling up to 3x faster KYC verification.

Open Banking

Customers can enjoy instant funds transfers, with over 90% of banks in the EU and UK, by securely connecting their bank account to Banxa via the first major Open Banking integrations for Web3. No more manual bank transfers or leaving the checkout page, eliminating over 20 steps previously required with traditional bank transfers.

Repeat Payment Attempts

Customers using Apple Pay can now re-enter card details and retry multiple times seamlessly, improving customers' payment success rate and reducing cart abandonment without having to start a new order. Apple Pay payments are expected to have 15% improved success rates.

Overall, these advancements demonstrate Banxa's commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of its partners and users in the crypto payments landscape. Banxa's primary focus is to build a world class platform that enables partners to own their Web3 journey and create frictionless experiences for their customers.

UNAUDITED Q3 FY24 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL SCHEDULE

Banxa will be releasing its unaudited Q3 FY24 financial results on May 21, 2024 after market close. Banxa will be hosting an earnings call on May 22, 2024 at 8am EST to discuss the unaudited Q3 FY24 financial results. All shareholders and investors are encouraged to register for the call here: https://tinyurl.com/BanxaQ3FY24Results

ABOUT BANXA HOLDINGS INC.

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto - empowering businesses to take control of their crypto journey. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com .

