Banning the Sale of Flavoured Vaping Products at Gas Stations and Convenience Stores Important Step in Addressing Youth Vaping

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) strongly supports this move by the Ontario Government to address the issue of youth vaping by banning most flavoured vapour products and setting limits on nicotine levels in products sold in convenience stores and gas stations.

Our position has always been clear: vaping devices should not be used by non-smokers and especially not by young people.

The OMA wrote to Minister Elliott in September 2019 and recommended that the government:

Expand restrictions on the marketing and promotion of vaping products.

Expand restrictions of flavouring for vape juice, e-juice and e-liquid.

Develop awareness campaigns to educate the public, especially youth, about the harmful risks of vaping.

"I applaud today's announcement by Health Minister Christine Elliott that will ban most flavoured vaping products and limit the levels of nicotine contained in products sold in gas stations and convenience stores," said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, President, OMA. "This is an important continuation of the work the government has been engaged in to address the critical issue of youth vaping."

The government will also be making a number of other changes including increased smoking cessation support through telehealth, limiting promotion at specialty vaping stores to only be visible inside the store and putting in place an advisory committee on vaping to inform future vaping policies.

According to the 2019 Ontario Student Drug Use survey done by CAMH, between 2017 and 2019, past year electronic cigarette use by youth has doubled. An estimated 23% of students in grades 7-12 have tried a vaping product in the past year. Further, one-in-eight of students in this age group are using vaping products on a weekly or daily basis. Over half of these products contain nicotine.

There is a lack of awareness and understanding among youth about the addictive nature of nicotine and the potential negative health effects. There is evidence that youth who use vaping devices are more likely to smoke tobacco later in life.

The OMA has long advocated for robust smoking cessation programs. Vaping products have helped some people stop smoking, although the evidence on their effectiveness is inconclusive.

