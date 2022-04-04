Banking the Underbanked: A Global Fintech Ecosystem

"We effectively allow anybody around the world from individuals through to businesses to launch and scale a business selling financial products and services out of the box." says Adam Rice, CEO of Asset Direct.

Adam further explains, "We have set up local shop owners in developing countries with their own business selling financial products as a way to generate a retirement income stream."

To learn more about Asset Direct's equity crowdfunding campaign and how you can invest, please visit frontfundr.com/assetdirect.

About Asset Direct:

The Asset Direct platform matches the world's underbanked with niche financial service providers that are willing to lend to them or provide them with other products. Asset Direct's proprietary technology searches a global network of financial & insurance products, matching and connecting the underbanked & banked alike with the right product and proceeding to help them access it in under 5 minutes.

