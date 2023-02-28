Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Toronto, March 17 - 19, 2023!

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alpine Club of Canada Toronto Section is excited to present the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, March 17-19, 2023. Experience the spirit of outdoor adventure right here in Toronto.

Experience the beauty and excitement of the mountains with the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour - Toronto! March 17-19, 2023 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. (CNW Group/The Alpine Club of Canada, Toronto Section)

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is held every fall at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. It is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain film festivals in the world, celebrating global achievements in storytelling and filmmaking. Following the Festival, a selection of the best films tour around the world, with stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries.

Traveling to remote vistas, documenting beautiful places, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed outdoor adventures, the 2022/2023 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Toronto dates:

March 17 - 7:30 pm

March 18 - 1:00 pm, 7:30 PM

March 19 – 1:00 pm

Film lineup and tickets can be found @ www.torontobanfffilmfest.org.

About the Alpine Club of Canada , Toronto Section:

The Toronto Section is one of 18 regional sections that make up the Alpine Club of Canada, Canada's national climbing and mountaineering organization. Members climb rock cliffs, frozen waterfalls and mountains, ski backcountry, cross-country and downhill, hike and generally enjoy the more vertical aspects of nature.

About the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour:

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour was born from Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival which began in Banff, Alberta. In 1976 a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts conceived The Banff Festival of Mountaineering Films. This was one-day gathering that became the renowned international Festival it is today. Over 30 years ago, Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival began an outreach program to bring the Festival to other communities. This has become known as Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The Tour now reaches over 40 countries and brings mountain films to an audience of over 550,000 worldwide in approximately 550 locations.

For details about the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, the World Tour and Banff Centre, please contact:

Lauren Schmidt

Email: [email protected] Website: www.banffcentre.ca

SOURCE The Alpine Club of Canada, Toronto Section

For further information: Alpine Club of Canada Toronto Section, Film Festival Team, [email protected]