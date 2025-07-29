Banff Caribou Properties Unveils Two New Properties, Hotel Canoe & Suites and The Otter Hotel, with Unique In-House Dining in Uptown Banff

Located in the newly revitalized Uptown Banff district, both properties provide a tranquil retreat just steps away from shops, trails, and local attractions. This calm and elevated corner of Banff offers the ideal setting to relax and reconnect with nature.

Tailored Experiences for Every Traveller

Hotel Canoe & Suites is a modern, vibrant property tailored to the adventure-driven demographic, perfectly aligned with Banff's spirit as a premier destination for outdoor exploration Meanwhile, The Otter Hotel is a refined, upscale space appealing to mature travellers looking for comfort, quiet, and mountain luxury. Both four-star properties boast an elevated rooftop wellness experience, complete with rooftop hot pools, saunas, and lounge areas with breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies.

Signature On-Site Restaurants

Each hotel features a unique curated dining concept:

Sudden Sally, located within Hotel Canoe & Suites, serves elevated comfort food in a lively, energetic atmosphere. The concept also features a thoughtfully curated bakery and grab-and-go counter, perfect for mornings on the move, serving house-made pastries fresh from the on-site pastry kitchen, alongside expertly crafted artisan coffee.

Good Folk, nestled within The Otter Hotel, showcases an award-winning design and offers an inviting yet sophisticated dining experience, thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the finest in fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Savor summer-inspired menus at both restaurants, perfectly suited for al fresco dining on Banff's most picturesque mountain-view patios.

To bring these concepts to life, Banff Caribou Properties brought in celebrated Calgary restaurateurs Dwayne and Alberta Ennest, known for their innovative culinary approach and influence across Alberta's dining scene.

Both hotels are now open and pleased to be welcoming guests.

To learn more or book a stay, visit: https://otterhotel.com and https://hotelcanoeandsuites.com

About Banff Caribou Properties

Banff Caribou Properties is a locally owned company offering diverse accommodations, dining, and experiences designed to create memorable mountain getaways.

