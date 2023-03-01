TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - With a heritage defined by its expedition-ready style and an emphasis on modern luxury design for all, following the initial launch into the U.S. last spring, Banana Republic Canada is now expanding their assortment of iconic everyday pieces into another lifestyle category with the launch of BR Baby.

BANANA REPUBLIC CANADA EXPANDS INTO NEW CATEGORY WITH BABY COLLECTION (CNW Group/Banana Republic)

Drawing upon the brand's legacy of timeless classics that never go out of style, BR Baby evokes a whimsical and adventurous spirit, with pieces featuring playful animal prints, fantastical stripes, and illustrated plumes, among other thoughtful details. Committed to being more gender-inclusive, these designs are crafted from premium fabrics and textiles made to last for the journey ahead.

The 40-piece collection includes an assortment of sleep, bodysuits, accessories, knit tops, sets, with several styles taking their cues from iconic adult pieces, featuring elements such as oversized pockets and buttons, as well as a bodysuit inspired by a women's best-selling tank. With a price point ranging from $25 - $320, the offering includes a variety of functional knits and luxe cashmere pieces for a gender-inclusive and sustainable baby collection that can be passed down to younger siblings and beyond. Available in select stores in sizes 0 – 24 months, and online in sizes up to 5 toddler, BR Baby is shoppable starting March 1.

BR continues to expand its presence as a cultural innovator, establishing itself as a lifestyle brand through the filters of inclusivity, sustainability, and relevancy.

