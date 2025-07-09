Ballard Announces Q2 2025 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Monday, August 11th, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review second quarter 2025 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-833-821-2814 (Canada/US toll free). Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

