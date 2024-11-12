Balderson Launches First-Ever Artisan Cheesemakers Scholarship to Support Future Cheesemakers Across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - As passionate cheese connoisseurs for over 140 years, Balderson Cheese is dedicated to preserving the craft of Canadian cheesemaking, ensuring those cherished moments – whether around the dinner table or in a fine restaurant – continue to delight for generations. Today, the brand is excited to announce the opening of The Balderson Artisan Cheesemakers Scholarship, an initiative dedicated to inspiring the next generation of cheesemakers in Canada.

The initiative looks to encourage new talented artisans to pursue their passion and to preserve the fine art of cheese production, by providing financial support to up to 25 students who are newly enrolled or currently attending a full-time cheese-focused program at a recognized post-secondary institution across the country.

"The Balderson Scholarship is our way of investing in the future of cheesemaking," says Bindia Wijesekera, Brand Manager at Balderson Cheese. "We want to encourage the craftsmanship that is at the heart of our brand and encourage prospective cheese artisans to explore this highly-skilled field."

The Balderson Artisan Cheesemakers Scholarship Details:

Each Scholarship recipient will receive a total of $2,000 CAD, awarded in two parts:

$1,000 CAD upon enrollment in an approved cheesemaker program

For more information on the Scholarship, its eligibility criteria and entrance form, please visit www.baldersoncheese.ca/scholarship.

