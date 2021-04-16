Bald Eagle Gold Corp. Announces Investor Relations Agreements

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. ("Adelaide") and Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid"), to perform services for the Company, including investor relations activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. The Company has also engaged Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market making services.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Adelaide on April 9, 2021, Adelaide will receive a cash fee of $8,000 per month over a period of six months for a total of $48,000. The Company has granted Adelaide 250,000 stock options, with each option exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.15, vesting quarterly over a 12-month period. All vested options shall be eligible for exercise for a period ending on the earlier of (i) two years from the date of the grant and (ii) 90 days following termination of the agreement. To the knowledge of the Company, Adelaide currently owns 400,000 Common Shares and 200,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares (each, a "Warrant").

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Hybrid on April 9, 2021. Hybrid will receive a cash fee of $25,000 per month over a period of six months for a total of $150,000. To the knowledge of the Company, Hybrid currently owns 1,666,667 Common Shares and 833,333 Warrants.

ITG will be a market maker in the Common Shares which are traded on the TSXV. All market making activities will be in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV. The agreement with ITG commenced on April 9, 2021, and has a term of three months, with subsequent monthly renewals until terminated by either party. ITG will receive a monthly cash fee of $5,000 during the term of the agreement. The Company has had no prior relationship with ITG. To the Company's knowledge, ITG does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

The agreements with Adelaide, Hybrid and ITG are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The Company has also issued 400,000 stock options to arms' length service providers. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.15 per common share and will vest over periods of up to 18 months.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known gold districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. The Company intends to, through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts enhance resources. The management team and the board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding the engagement and activities of Adelaide, Hybrid and ITG and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bald Eagle, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Bald Eagle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Bald Eagle disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Darren Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Director, Telephone: +1 (786) 633-1756 , Email: [email protected]

