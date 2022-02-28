/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp., ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive historical data compilation for the Company's recently acquired Hercules Silver Property located in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho, USA ("Hercules", or the "Property"). The historical data comprises IP geophysics, soil geochemistry, geological mapping, and 301 holes drilled on the Property from the period 1965 to 1988. The data was scanned from physical drill logs, maps and reports which were held in storage for over 30 years by the Hercules' former project geologist. The scanned information has been imported into a digital database where all of the exploration data on the Property is now stored. Compilation maps have been produced from the data, which are featured in the full news release available on the Company's website and the newly updated corporate presentation, both of which are available for download at the following links:

View News Release with Figures:

https://baldeaglegold.com/big-news/bald-eagle-announces-completion-of-data-compilation-and-rebranded-corporate-presentation

View New Corporate Presentation:

https://baldeaglegold.com/s/BIG-corporate-presentation.pdf

Historical Drilling Data

The geological information as well as the silver, lead and zinc analyses for 301 drill holes on the Property was digitized from paper logs into an Excel spreadsheet format. The Company has also engaged Goldspot Discoveries Corp. to utilize the historical drill data to develop a 3D model of the geology and mineralization on the Property, with a specific focus on the mineralization within two historical resource areas at the Hercules Adit and the Fishpond Zones. The historical geophysical and surface geochemical information will also be incorporated into the model and used in the planning of the Company's 2022 drill program on the Property.

IP Geophysical Data

Two historical IP geophysical surveys were conducted on the Property, one of which was not followed up with drilling. The chargeability data shows a good correlation with the known mineralization at the Fishpond and Hercules Adit zones and suggests a good degree of continuity within undrilled regions between the mineralized zones. The strongest chargeability anomaly occurs in an untested area between the Hercules Ridge and Grade Creek zones, an area that also exhibits the strongest silver-in-soil anomaly on the Property.

Soil Geochemistry Data

Silver, lead, zinc and copper data was digitized from two historical soil geochemical surveys conducted over the known zones of mineralization. The results demonstrate a very high background concentration of silver within the host Hercules Rhyolite unit, with individual values of up to 605 g/t Ag (17.6 oz/t) in soil. A strong copper anomaly of over 1,000 ppm copper also occurs over the Hercules Ridge-Grade Creek target area, suggesting the potential for nearby porphyry copper mineralization.

Historical Mapping

Several iterations of geological mapping were conducted during the 1960's through to the 1980's period. The Company has digitized all of the historical mapping efforts and plans to use the historical information to help guide a 2022 mapping program, focused on defining the extent of the mineralized Hercules Rhyolite unit.

Management Commentary

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are excited to have completed the extensive historical data compilation on the Hercules project, and recovered nearly all of the exploration data ever collected on the Property. The replacement cost of the numerous mapping, geophysical and geochemical and drilling programs on the Property is estimated to be on the order of several tens of millions of dollars. When factored into the total acquisition cost of less than half a million dollars for a 100% interest in the project, we consider this compilation to be a very significant development, as we look forward to continuing to firm up our drill plan for 2022."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Donald E. Cameron, MSc, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining. Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc., a QP Member of the Mining & Metallurgical Society of America and an independent "Qualified Person" for Bald Eagle within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). To the best of his knowledge, the technical information pertaining to the Hercules Silver Property, and discussion of it as disclosed in this news release is neither inaccurate nor misleading; however, the technical information presented in this news release was collected prior to enactment of NI 43-101 and comprises paper records maintained by various companies that conducted exploration work on the Property. Details of the sampling methods, security, assaying, and quality control methods used in the generation of this historical technical data are unknown to Bald Eagle Gold Corp., and the results discussed herein cannot be, and have not been verified by Mr. Cameron for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, and should not be relied upon.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

