Balance Living Women's Conference Returns to Toronto This May -- Bigger, Better, Bolder & Unapologetically Empowering

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - In just a few days, co-pastor of House of Praise and author of Fearless, Tope Akinsiku, will welcome thousands of women from over 12 countries to the Balance Living Women's Conference (BL) 2025. This free annual conference takes place May 22–24, returning for the first time to the International Conference Centre, Toronto.

This year's event promises to be a bold and transformative three-day experience, empowering women to live balanced lives spiritually, emotionally, and physically through faith, teaching, worship, and community.

Kicking off on Thursday, May 22, is THAT GRL, a vibrant night designed for young women ages 17–35. Hosted at 3105 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, the evening blends creativity, worship, and the word. The conference continues on May 23 and 24 with a Kickoff Rally and a royalty-themed breakfast event, Breakfast With the King, both at the International Conference Centre.

Joining Tope Akinsiku are an inspiring lineup of speakers and artists, including:

Dr. DeeDee Freeman , pastor and author





, pastor and author Stephanie Ike Okafor , pastor and author





, pastor and author Pastor Wale Akinsiku (PWA), senior pastor of House of Praise





Ryan Ofei , musician





, musician Sunmisola Agbebi-Okeleye, musician





Annatoria, musician

"This is a conference with a difference," said Akinsiku. "Balance Living '25 is bigger, it's better, it's bolder!"

Now in its second decade, the Balance Living Women's Conference continues to serve as a hub for intergenerational impact. Akinsiku leads this movement with a mission to help women thrive—in their homes, faith, careers, relationships, and personal growth.

About Balance Living Women's Conference

Founded by Tope Akinsiku—author, podcaster, and co-pastor of House of Praise—Balance Living is a global empowerment platform. BL equips women to live full, balanced lives through powerful teachings, worship, and practical strategies for transformation. Every year, women from around the world leave inspired and empowered to make real change.

BL 2025 Schedule:

That Grl — Thurs, May 22 at 7PM , 3105 Dixie Rd., Mississauga





— at , 3105 Dixie Rd., Kickoff Rally — Fri, May 23 at 7PM , International Conference Centre, Toronto





— at , International Conference Centre, Breakfast With the King — Sat, May 24 at 8AM , International Conference Centre, Toronto

Admission is free, but registration is required at balanceliving.org.

SOURCE HOUSE OF PRAISE

Media inquiries: [email protected]