Bake Sale, Hosted by Kids Aged 7-11 Prepares Kids for Back to School while Giving Back

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto's Le Dolci Culinary Camp's weekly bake sale hosted by kids ages 7-11 is preparing them for back to school while instilling valuable life skills and has raised over one thousand dollars to date. In its thirteenth year, the culinary school's pastry chefs teach kids at the start of each session that they're going to "Bake for Good." The Bake Sale is inspiring young bakers to not only bake yummy treats but also learn about business, charity & entrepreneurialism, preparing them for the school year ahead.

Each week campers prep menus, signage, pricing, discuss the marketing tactics and then bake treats to sell to locals in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood. On Fridays, campers canvas the local neighbourhood and sell the goods with all proceeds benefiting The George Chuvalo Neighbourhood Centre which creates programming for 2SLGBTQI+ youth.

How are they getting ready for school?

During the week, campers discuss pricing, calculate sales, collect money, tally it at the end of the bake sale and then record earnings for the charity. Math skills, team work and creative idea generation are key themes throughout the week.

Founder and Owner, Lisa Sanguedolce says, "Empowering kids with baking and entrepreneurial skills while fostering a sense of charity creates a generation that is not only skilled but also compassionate and community-minded."

Head Pastry Chef Amanda Testani who leads the weekly programming has seen a passion in kids when they know their goodies are going to be doing good. She says,"It's wonderful to see the kids getting so excited each week for the big sale day, it's so cute to hear them shouting "bake sale" to FedEx drivers, locals walking their dogs and joggers on Toronto's West Toronto Rail Path."

The recipient of the kids' efforts is also pleased to be part of this new programming this year, "It is incredible to see the Le Dolci campers engaged and so excited to give back to their local community. We're very grateful for the support of Le Dolci and the young people in their programs." Aliah Schwartz, Manager of George Chuvalo Neighbourhood Centre.

Le Dolci Culinary Classroom's Bake Sale for Good occurs every Friday from 2.30-3.30 until September 1, 2023. Come visit the last two weeks of the bake sale and see these young entrepreneurs in action.

https://www.ledolci.com/pages/summer-camp-for-kids

SOURCE Le Dolci Culinary Classroom

For further information: For media inquiries, interviews, and (cute!) images, please contact: Lisa Sanguedolce, Founder, Le Dolci Culinary Classroom, 416-219-3954, [email protected], www.LeDolci.com