Bailey Kennedy Secures Legal Victory for Talisman Group, Creators of EZ Baccarat, Against Light & Wonder's Subsidiary, LNW Gaming

Judge Rules LNW Violated Talisman's Distribution Agreement by Marketing British Columbia Lottery Corporation's Ruyi Baccarat

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bailey Kennedy, LLP has secured an important legal victory on behalf of The Talisman Group, LLC, the creators of EZ Baccarat, in its ongoing litigation against LNW Gaming, Inc. (LNW), a subsidiary of Light & Wonder, Inc.

Specifically, partial summary judgment was entered in Talisman's favor upon its claim that LNW breached its distribution agreement with Talisman for EZ Baccarat, a popular no-commission baccarat game, by marketing British Columbia Lottery Corporation's (BCLC) competing no-commission baccarat game, Ruyi Baccarat, to casinos while LNW was still under contract with Talisman.

The Honorable Joanna S. Kishner of the Eighth Judicial District Court, Clark County, Nevada, determined—based on evidence presented and arguments made by Bailey Kennedy Partner Joshua P. Gilmore and Associate Tayler D. Bingham—that LNW breached its Strategic Alliance Agreement with Talisman "by marketing Ruyi Baccarat (a competing product) and taking 'preorders' from casinos to lease Ruyi Baccarat … while LNW was still under contract with Talisman."

"Talisman is a two-person gaming company going up against one of the largest gaming companies in the world," said Gilmore. "We are extremely pleased that the court has ruled in our client's favor on this important issue."

BCLC announced on August 17, 2023, that it had entered into a deal with Light & Wonder, granting Light & Wonder exclusive licensing rights to Ruyi Baccarat's intellectual property for North American casino distribution. Judge Kishner found that LNW "began marketing Ruyi Baccarat to casinos on August 4, 2023," even though the Strategic Alliance Agreement between Talisman and LNW did not expire by its terms until September 8, 2023. BCLC formerly leased EZ Baccarat from LNW until it introduced Ruyi Baccarat in 2020.

The case between Talisman and LNW is ongoing, with the parties recently traveling to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where they retained Canadian counsel to assist in deposing BCLC officials.

EZ Baccarat is currently being offered to casinos in North America by Galaxy Gaming, Inc.

ABOUT BAILEY KENNEDY, LLP

Bailey Kennedy, LLP, founded in 2001, is a boutique law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada focusing on litigation, appeals, healthcare law, ethics and professional responsibility law, real estate law, and administrative law.

