Marking its fourth edition, this year's forum brings together global thought leaders and industry trailblazers shaping the next phase of innovation across financial services

MANAMA, Bahrain, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fintech Forward, the region's flagship financial services forum, is set to take place in Bahrain on 7-8 October 2026 at Exhibition World Bahrain. Hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and programmed by Forbes Middle East, Fintech Forward 2026 (FF26) is set to convene global thought leaders, leading financial innovators, and policymakers, to examine the most pressing ecosystem challenges that lie ahead, as well as the high-potential investment opportunities that are powering the financial services industry's next phase of growth in Bahrain, the broader region and beyond.

Bahrain Gears Up to Host Fintech Forward 2026 this October

Supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and Bahrain FinTech Bay, this year's edition is held under the theme "Finance in the Age of Intelligent Infrastructure", building on its reputation as a space for groundbreaking collaboration, visionary thought leadership, and industry advancement.

"Now in its fourth year, Fintech Forward has emerged as a leading industry gathering, underscoring both the dynamism of Bahrain's financial services ecosystem and the robust backing of industry stakeholders collectively committed to advancing its future. Bringing together a broad network of leading financial institutions and ecosystem partners, the event convenes thought leaders and chief executives from across Bahrain, the region, and international markets. The curated programme of keynote sessions, panel discussions, exhibitions, and strategic networking opportunities provides a space for knowledge exchange and building partnerships at a time of profound transformation across the global financial landscape," said Mohammed AlAlawi, Chief of Marketing and Communications at Bahrain EDB, adding, "With financial services contributing over 17% to Bahrain's GDP, FF26 serves as a powerful platform to showcase the sector's continued progress, resilience, and pivotal role in driving the next wave of innovation and economic growth."

Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, the financial services sector continues to demonstrate resilience and agility in adapting to shifting market conditions. In Bahrain, this is reflected in a proactive regulatory environment and strong public-private collaboration, supporting stability while enabling innovation and growth. As the fintech sector continues to evolve, the 2026 edition will focus on practical pathways for growth, including closer integration across financial systems, regulation, and infrastructure, while highlighting opportunities for collaboration and scalable innovation.

The forum provides a dynamic platform for participants to gain insight from discussions on the latest industry developments. For more information or to register interest in attending FF26, please visit the website.

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)

Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT, and tourism. For more information on the Bahrain EDB, visit www.bahrainedb.com.

About Fintech Forward

Fintech Forward is Bahrain's flagship financial services forum, first hosted in 2023 and now in its fourth edition, convening global investors, policymakers, financial institutions, and technology leaders to explore the next phase of financial innovation. Hosted by the Bahrain EDB and supported by key ecosystem partners, the platform brings together international and regional stakeholders to exchange insights, build partnerships, and unlock investment opportunities that are shaping the future of financial services, while connecting global perspectives with regional opportunities.

For more information, visit www.fintechforward.bh.

SOURCE Bahrain EDB

Media Contact: Abdulelah Abdulla, Communications Department, Economic Development Board, Phone: +973-39798919, E-mail: [email protected]