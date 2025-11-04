Cementing Bahrain's standing as a regional investment powerhouse building on last year's momentum

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- The third edition of Gateway Gulf 2025, hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), concluded on a high note with landmark partnerships and agreements valued at over USD 17 billion, stemming from more than 60 deals and announcements made over the two-day flagship investment forum.

Gateway Gulf 2025 Secures Over USD 17 billion in Announcements, Partnerships and Deals

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay, between 2-3 November, the forum hosted over 200 ministers and global business leaders under the theme 'Rethinking Global Investment for New Trade Dynamics.' Delegates explored the vast investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf, as Bahrain continues to drive innovation and foster a digital-first, knowledge-based economy.

H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, inaugurated the event, while H.E Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, delivered welcome remarks, reiterating the island nation's role as a 'hub of innovation and opportunity,' and a 'bridge between East and West,' noting that the Kingdom is confidently stepping into 'the age of intelligence.'

Across the two days, the Four Seasons buzzed with activity as global speakers, delegates, as well as local and international journalists engaged in dialogue spanning global trade tariffs, cross-border investment, digital transformation, and the renewable energy transition.

A number of monumental deals were signed at the Forum, showcasing the event's status as a leading platform for investment. The agreements directly support in driving investment into Bahrain's five non-oil priority sectors: Financial Services, ICT, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Tourism, supporting the Kingdom's long-term development goals.

Also highlighted at the Forum was the Golden License initiative, which saw four strategic projects awarded Golden License status:

Beyon and Oracle: A partnership between Oracle as a technology provider and homegrown technology group Beyon to launch a sovereign cloud data centre to host clients using Oracle applications.

Binaa Al Bahrain: Shaping the future of urban living in the island nation with strategic developments, supporting Bahrain's broader ambitions for sustainable progress and modernisation.

Arla Foods: Announced the new product line expansion of the Bahrain-based facility of Arla Foods - the multinational dairy company headquartered in Denmark. This milestone positions Arla as the second-largest dairy maker in the region.

Foulath: An industrial holding company with major steel investments and the parent company of Bahrain Steel & SULB - for its expansion to an existing facility to develop a solar project by building a specialized shed structure.

Additionally, previously awarded projects likeNational Bank of Kuwait, announced the groundbreaking of its first international headquarters in the Kingdom, while Bahrain Titanium announced the commencing of construction of their titanium production facility.

Other key announcements made across the two days included:

AirAsia: Capital A signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications to explore establishing Bahrain as AirAsia's Middle East hub, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership to build a major bridge between ASEAN and one of the world's fastest-growing aviation regions.

Al Salam Bank: Celebrated the one-year anniversary of ASB Capital, launched at Gateway Gulf 2024, reporting a significant growth in Assets Under Management, and new investment products.

Investcorp: Announced it has completed USD 1.2 billion investments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

SICO: Revealed expanded product suite and specialised mandates, including a Turkiye Fund, and a Gold Investment initiative.

Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA): Formed a strategic partnership with Shandong Innovation Group (SIG), and BlueFive Capital, to optimize the global aluminium supply chain and strengthen the GCC-Asia trade corridor.

Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club (REHC): Unveiled a multi-phased masterplan to develop a world-class sports and lifestyle destination, spanning three-million square meters.

Arcapita: Announced plans to invest in logistics infrastructure, including warehousing and data centers across the United Kingdom and United States, over the next year.

Beyon Sovereign HyperCloud: Beyon Solutions, and the Information & eGovernment Authority (IGA), are set to launch Bahrain's first AI-ready Sovereign HyperCloud, powered by Oracle.

Beyon Solutions: Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulf Air Group, and Oracle, to fast-track cloud-powered innovation and implement a unified ERP strategy.

The Bahrain Tender Board: Announced awarding government tenders worth billions during the first nine months of 2025, a major investment in infrastructure development.

Reaffirming the shared vision of Gulf member states to enhance trade corridors, develop future-industries, invest in advanced technology, and raise non-oil GDP contribution, Gateway Gulf serves as a crucial platform to showcase Bahrain as an agile, business-friendly gateway to the wider region, while bringing together key decision makers and global leaders from around the world. The success of this year's forum and consistent annual participation of attendees indicates Bahrain's growing international appeal and firmly solidifies the Kingdom's position on the global stage.

