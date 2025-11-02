On the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf 2025 Forum in Bahrain... Al Salam Bank Marks One-Year Milestone for ASB Capital with USD 5.8 Billion in Assets Under Management

Launched in Q4 2024 during Gateway Gulf 2024 in Bahrain

Assets under management (AUM) have grown 30% to USD 5.8 billion.

Introduced diverse investment products including the ASB State Street Global Equity Fund, ASB MENA Equity Fund, ASB Technology Fund, and ASB Sukuk Fund.

Played a key role in regional issuances with total size in excess of USD 2 billion

Scheduled to launch the XASB Sukuk ETF.

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Al Salam Bank (Trading Code: SALAM on Bahrain Bourse; SALAM_BAH on Dubai Financial Market), one of the fastest growing financial groups in the region, celebrates the one-year anniversary of its asset management and investment banking arm, ASB Capital, marking a year of steady growth, product innovation, and regional expansion since its launch in 2024 during Gateway Gulf in Bahrain.

Launched in November 2024, ASB Capital today manages USD 5.8 billion in assets, reflecting the trust of a growing global client base. Over the past year, the firm has strengthened its presence with the launch of several investment solutions, including the Global Equity Fund in partnership with State Street, MENA Equity Fund, Technology Fund, and Sukuk Fund, providing clients with diversified access to global and regional markets.

The past year also witnessed significant momentum across ASB Capital's advisory and portfolio management mandates, expanding both discretionary and non-discretionary portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporates, and institutional clients.

As part of Al Salam Bank's integrated financial services ecosystem, ASB Capital has been instrumental in driving the Group's investment and capital markets activities. In 2025, the firm was instrumental in several regional issuances including Bapco Energies, Kuwait International Bank, and Solidarity Bahrain. In this space, several mandates have also been signed since then, reflecting ASB Capital's strategic position in the regional landscape.

ASB Capital is also scheduled to launch XASB Sukuk ETF in partnership with Xtrackers by DWS, broadening access to fixed-income investments and reinforcing ASB Capital's innovation-led approach to asset management.

On the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf Forum, Rafik Nayed, Al Salam Bank Group CEO and ASB Capital Managing Director, commented: "ASB Capital's first year marks a pivotal chapter in Al Salam Bank's long-term growth story. Our focus has been on building trust, deepening client relationships, and expanding our investment offerings. The growth in AUM, the launch of new funds, and the success of our capital markets transactions all reflect our commitment to delivering value to our clients. ASB Capital stands today as one of the region's leading asset and wealth management firms, and we remain focused on unlocking new opportunities."

Both Al Salam Bank and ASB Capital continue to leverage Bahrain's robust ecosystem to scale their operations regionally, advancing their shared vision of providing holistic, client-centric financial solutions across banking, asset management, and investment advisory.

