BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION STATEMENT ON UPDATED TESTING PROTOCOLS

Jan 05, 2022, 11:24 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Bahamas has suspended the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement for vaccinated travellers, which was expected to take effect on 7 January 2022.  Vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, may continue to present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or negative RT-PCR Test.

In addition, effective 4 January 2022, all persons remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test, regardless of vaccination status.

Details of the protocol changes are as follows:

  • All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival in The Bahamas.
    • Vaccinated travellers and children between the ages of 2-11, can present either a negative Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR Test.
    • All unvaccinated travellers, ages 12 and older, must present a negative RT-PCR Test (acceptable tests include NAAT, PCR, RNA, RT-PCR and TMA).
    • All children under the age of two are exempt from any testing requirements.
  • 48 Hour COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test: Effective 4 January 2022, a Rapid Antigen Test will be required for all travellers staying in The Bahamas longer than 48 hours (two (2) nights), regardless of vaccination status.
    • Visitors departing on or before 48 hours will not be required to obtain this test.
    • This test replaces the existing Day-5 Rapid Antigen Test.
    • An island-by-island list of approved testing sites is available at Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

For full details, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

