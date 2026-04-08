BAFFIN INTRODUCES RECOVERY CLOG, BUILT FOR POST-HIKE COMFORT AND SUPPORT

NEW STYLE MARKS ENTRY INTO THE RECOVERY FOOTWEAR MARKET

STONEY CREEK, ON, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Baffin, a recognized leader in high-performance footwear and apparel, presents RECOVERY CLOG, built for easy comfort after every adventure. Blending lightweight performance, cushioned support, and outdoor functionality, this launch marks Baffin's entry into the recovery footwear market with a versatile, comfort-first design.

RECOVERY CLOG (CNW Group/Baffin Limited)

Developed with intention, RECOVERY CLOG features a solid upper construction to help protect against debris in outdoor environments such as campsites and trailheads. Slip-on functionality and water-resistant materials make it an ideal choice for post-hike recovery in changing conditions. For added convenience, each pair includes a Baffin-branded carabiner to secure the clogs together or clip them to gear, enhancing packability for travel.

The first product crafted with B-Tek™ LiteStep, Baffin's new proprietary compound, RECOVERY CLOG has a flexible upper that provides soft, cushioned comfort. The outsole is engineered for supportive rebound and underfoot relief, offering a level of performance that stood out during extensive product testing. A multi-directional slip-resistant tread ensures traction across varied surfaces, while a non-marking sole enhances indoor and outdoor versatility.

"At Baffin, performance doesn't end when the adventure does," says Jessica Liut, Vice President of Marketing at Baffin. "RECOVERY CLOG delivers comfort, protection, and ease in the moments that follow the journey, applying our decades of expertise in technical footwear to the recovery space. This launch also continues our expansion into year-round performance footwear, building on the Spring 2025 introduction of the Terrain Collection and our entry into the multi-season hiking category."

RECOVERY CLOG is Real-World Tested™ (RWT™)* Elemental Rated, foundational and functional performance for a purpose-driven lifestyle. Comfort is best achieved with light activity and have been worn by Baffin's testing team in comfort in environments where temperatures 10°C+/50°F have been experienced.

Available in both men's (sizes 7–14) and women's (sizes 6–11) ranges, RECOVERY CLOG comes in four colourways: Black, Navy Blue, Desert Tan, and Sage Green. Available now at Baffin.com for $70 CAD/$72 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT SAMPLES AND HIGH-RES IMAGES, PLEASE CONTACT: Renee Denomme, Communications Manager, (905) 941-2111, [email protected]