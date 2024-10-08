BAFFIN INTRODUCES CLOUD LOW: THE NEXT STEP IN COMFORT AND VERSATILITY

NEW LIGHTWEIGHT WINTER BOOT FOR ALL – AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian cold-climate footwear and apparel brand Baffin presents CLOUD LOW, a new featherlight winter boot for men and women. The latest addition to the best-selling Ease Collection, CLOUD LOW merges Baffin's signature technology with a streamlined design, making it a versatile boot that adapts to the demands of any lifestyle. The ultimate blend of comfort and performance, CLOUD LOW is designed for those who seek both style and substance in their adventures.

Inspired by Baffin's CLOUD boot for women that launched in Fall 2023, this new style reimagines the ease and support of the original, with a lower mid-height nylon upper with drawstring and locking toggle closure that offers no-fuss functionality. CLOUD LOW is engineered to blend an airy construction with agility and protection. Equipped with Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, CLOUD LOW is insulated with proprietary technology including Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort, and B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures.

CLOUD LOW boasts some of Baffin's most comprehensive, proprietary slip-resistant technology forming a base dedicated to stability and all-day comfort, including IceBite® Grip for greater slip resistance on ice than conventional rubber, a Polar Rubber™ heel and forefoot for maximized grip and durability, and a LiteGrip™ Blend and proven Hex-Flex® outsole design for lightweight cushioning, grip and slip resistance. It also features a reinforced Hex toecap for abrasion resistance and a removable anti-fatigue insole.

"Since 1979, Baffin has been crafting high-performance footwear designed to shield our customers from the elements, instilling the confidence to tackle extraordinary challenges. Every pair reflects our commitment to empowering your adventures, whatever they may be," says Jessica Liut, Director, Brand at Baffin. "Created with durability and everyday versatility in mind, this new boot keeps you grounded no matter the weather or adventure, all while making your feet feel as light and cozy as walking on a cloud or stepping into a fresh snow pile. Whether you are navigating city streets or embracing the great outdoors, CLOUD LOW is designed to be your perfect companion."

CLOUD LOW is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated, for experiences on frozen or snow-covered terrain and is made to withstand harsh environments including hardy winds and serious cold – where uneven terrains and diverse conditions are endured. Cold comfort is best achieved with moderate to high levels of activity and has been proven by Baffin at many latitudes and altitudes during Canadian winters.

Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology, offering high wet protection with increased breathability, CLOUD LOW is intentionally breathable for outdoor activity, where elements such as rain and melting snow are present. CLOUD LOW is waterproof from the base to the collar and protects from wetness, while supporting comfortable movement.

Available in Black for men (sizes 7 – 14) and Black, Coastal Grey, Sea Green and White for women (sizes 6 – 11), CLOUD LOW is now available at Baffin.com and retailers across North America for $180 CAD/$155 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

