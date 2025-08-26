BAFFIN ENTERS HIKING BOOT CATEGORY WITH LAUNCH OF TERRAIN COLLECTION

HIGH-PERFORMANCE HIKING LINE, PROVEN THROUGH GLOBAL TESTING, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Baffin is proud to introduce the Terrain Collection, designed for the adventurer seeking rugged durability, unparalleled comfort, and performance on the toughest trails. This launch marks Baffin's entry into the multi-season hiking category and represents the next step in a long legacy of outdoor innovation. The collection debuts with two styles, BRUCE MID for men and ELORA MID for women. Real-World Tested™ across three continents and five extreme expeditions, the Terrain Collection is proven to meet the demands of diverse outdoor environments.

"Entering the hiking category is a natural evolution for Baffin. For over 45 years, we've built boots that withstand the world's harshest elements. Now, we've taken that same expertise and applied it to a new environment, trail-ready footwear that performs across seasons, terrains, and levels of adventure," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President at Baffin. "The Terrain Collection is the latest product of Baffin's Real-World Tested™ philosophy, boots tested not only in labs but forged through experience in the field. The journey to the Terrain Collection has taken us around the world. With each expedition, we pushed the product to its limits to deliver innovation you can feel in every step."

The development of the Terrain Collection began in 2023 with The End-to-End Project: Bruce Trail Adventure; a rigorous product testing expedition that spanned over 936 km along the Bruce Trail, Canada's oldest and longest marked footpath. Prototypes and development samples continued to be tested throughout 2024 across South Africa, Iceland, and the Appalachian Trail. In June 2025, the capstone expedition to Alaska saw the final market-ready boots challenged in the elements, proving they are ready for the trail ahead.

The Terrain Collection features a mid-height upper made from a combination of leather and nylon, offering both durability and flexibility on the trail. A comfort-padded top collar enhances support around the ankle, while a speed-lace front with a new heel-secure locking system ensures a customizable and secure fit. For added ease, a pull loop at the back assists with quick entry, and low-impact B-Tek™ Eco materials support more sustainable construction. Inside, a Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system delivers all-season comfort and protection. The system includes a breathable Thermawick™ lining for improved thermal regulation next to the foot, a waterproof breathable membrane with booty construction for reliable weather protection, and form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam for lasting comfort throughout the hike.

Designed for demanding environments, the base of the Terrain Collection delivers traction, support, and performance across rugged and unpredictable terrain. The premium rubber outsole features a self-cleaning, multi-directional lug tread that grips uneven surfaces with ease, while IceBite® Grip technology provides enhanced slip resistance on icy surfaces compared to standard rubber. A thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) shank adds torsional rigidity to reduce foot fatigue and maintain stability on uneven ground. Lightweight cushioning and thermal protection are delivered through a polyurethane (PU) midsole, and a TPU external heel counter, equipped with a snowshoe ledge, adds structure and compatibility for snow-covered exploration.

The Terrain Collection is Real-World Tested™ (RWT™)* Northern Rated, built for the most diverse experiences where both wet or icy conditions may be present. Comfort is best achieved with moderate activity and has been proven by Baffin's testing team in northern regions where temperatures between 10°C to -10°C/50°F to 14°F have been experienced. Designed to keep feet dry and surefooted, even in unpredictable environments, the collection is B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology, offering high wet protection with increased breathability. This category of advanced waterproofing is intentionally breathable for outdoor activity, where elements such as rain and melting snow are present and welcome.

BRUCE MID is available in men's sizes 7–14 (including half sizes 8.5, 9.5, 10.5, and 11.5) in Black, Brown/Black, and Burnt Orange/Black. ELORA MID is available in women's sizes 6–11 (including half sizes 6.5, 7.5, 8.5, and 9.5) in Black, Brown/Black, and Powder Blue/Black. Both styles can now be purchased at select outdoor retailers across North America or on Baffin.com for $250 CAD / $250 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT SAMPLES AND HIGH-RES IMAGES, PLEASE CONTACT: Renee Denomme, Communications Manager, (905) 941-2111, [email protected]