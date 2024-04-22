Backwoods Energy Services LP announces Strategic Partnership with Sterling Crane

EDMONTON, AB, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Backwoods Energy Services LP ("Backwoods" or the "Company") is pleased to solidify a new partnership with Sterling Crane ("Sterling"), a Marmon Crane Services/Berkshire Hathaway Company and a leading crane rental company in Canada. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both organizations to enhance quality, and efficiency, while delivering unparalleled solutions to our valued clients.

Through this partnership, Backwoods and Sterling aim to shape a more inclusive future defined by our mutual commitment to better provide a larger service offering. By leveraging each other's strengths and capabilities, we are confident that we can deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.

Mark Fox, CEO at Backwoods Energy Services LP

"We are thrilled to partner with Sterling Crane to expand our service offerings. We have been working with Sterling Crane for almost two years and have come to understanding that we share many of the same values. As a result of this agreement, capacity for both organizations will be strengthened through employment, training, and revenue opportunities that directly support community development initiatives."

Mike DeRocco, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Sterling Crane

"Sterling Crane is thrilled about the partnership with Backwoods Energy Services and the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. The two organizations have a shared vision to meet evolving industry demands and community development objectives. By combining our diverse expertise and resources, we ultimately strive to provide exceptional value to the clients in the market we service, while championing an unparalleled commitment to community and safety."

About Backwoods Energy Services

Backwoods Energy Services LP is one of the largest and most sophisticated Indigenous owned contractors in Western Canada. Backwoods is wholly owned by Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and is guided by its Mission: Driving Economic Opportunity by Empowering Indigenous People and Communities, which they accomplish though their security, access matting, forestry, civil, environmental, and mechanical construction services. With more than 500 employees and annual revenues exceeding $100 million, we are the largest employer of members from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. Backwoods also represents the largest independent source of income to the community, substantially aiding to the Nation's goal of self-sustainability.

www.backwoodsenergy.ca

About Sterling Crane

For 70 years, Sterling Crane has been a trusted partner in the industrial sector across North America. Our expertise spans Mega Projects, Mining, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Power & Renewables as well as Industrial Maintenance. With a robust fleet, unmatched capabilities, and extensive experience, we ensure the safe and successful delivery of projects of any size.

As leaders in heavy lift services, we offer comprehensive project analysis, pre-planning, and feasibility studies for transportation and heavy lift operations. Our wide range of lifting solutions caters to industries such as construction, oil and gas, mining, power generation, and infrastructure projects.

Sterling Crane is recognized for our excellence in supporting both public and private infrastructure projects. From foundations to bridge rehabilitations, construction, water & wastewater facilities, and large urban transportation projects, we uphold a world-class reputation for reliability and safety.

www.sterlingcrane.com

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Mark Fox, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) & Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]