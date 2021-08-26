Backhaul to the Future: Canadian company Avateq Corp Delivers Leap Forward with over 100 Kilometer Wireless Backhaul Link

- Avateq to achieve the world's longest wireless backhaul point-to-point link, over 100 KMs, to enhance high-speed connectivity for Canadians in remote and rural communities

- Based on the ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer, Avateq's solution offers more efficient spectrum management with fewer hops between stations and core networks, delivering better performance and reduced costs for broadcasters, Internet service providers, and other operators of point-to-point systems

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Avateq Corp. released details on its next-generation ultra-long-range wireless backhaul solution for operators of point-to-point communication systems in Canada and around the world.

Using the physical layer of the Advanced Television Systems Committee 3.0 broadcast standard (ATSC 3.0), and available sub-1GHz frequencies, Avateq's solution offers the most robust spectrum capacity available from remote and rural areas, increasing the achievable distance of backhaul hops for high throughput and low-latency broadband access.

"This is one more step to make more efficient point-to-point communications," said Vladimir Anishchenko, Chief Technology Officer, Avateq Corp. "It opens new opportunities for Service Providers across Canada and around the world."

Avateq's long-range ATSC 3.0 wireless backhaul solution is future-ready, facilitating integration with Internet Service Providers (ISP) with current and emerging fixed and cellular technologies, including 5G infrastructure.

"It's backhaul to the future," concluded Anishchenko. "Moving forward, Avateq's 100-kilometre hop is about building better backhaul for Canadian broadcasters, radiocommunication services and other specialized operators of point-to-point systems."

The Avateq over 100 KMs Ultra-Long Range Wireless Backhaul Link is another Made-in-Canada world first in a great legacy of firsts for Canada achievements in space, satellite, fibre optic cable, and advanced wireless inter tower and single-frequency network communications.

If your organization pays fees for fixed point-to-point systems in Canada, Avateq is ready to talk with you about the Avateq backhaul solution for you.

About Avateq Corp.

Avateq delivers Intelligent Engineering Solutions for the terrestrial and satellite communication industries.

Avateq's RF analytical line of products covers a wide range of real-life business applications for digital communication.

SOURCE Avateq Corp.

For further information: Alex Babakhanov at 416-342-0761 or [email protected]