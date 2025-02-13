Background Work Expands to Northern Ontario, Bringing Exciting Opportunities for Background Actors

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Background Work, the innovative platform connecting background actors with casting professionals, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Northern Ontario. This expansion will kick off with a major television series filming in Sudbury this spring, providing new opportunities for aspiring and experienced background performers across the region.

"Northern Ontario has a thriving film industry, and we're excited to bring more opportunities to local talent and give performers the chance to work on set equitably," said Saman Raza, Co-Founder of Background Work. "Our platform is designed to make background performing accessible and rewarding, and we look forward to supporting productions in this dynamic region."

Background Work offers a seamless and accessible way for individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels to participate in film and television productions. With an easy-to-use platform, background actors can create profiles, showcase their skills and experience, and apply for roles with just a click, putting them in control of their careers like never before.

Since launching in April 2024 with a focus on productions in Ottawa and surrounding areas, Background Work has made a significant impact in the film industry, successfully supporting background casting for major projects across leading networks, including Netflix, Lifetime, Hallmark, and Paramount. Notably, the platform facilitated background casting for the Netflix holiday hit film Hot Frosty, which garnered an impressive 16 million views during its release week.

To date, Background Work has booked:

Over 1,000 background performers

15 music videos

3 television series

22 feature films

With this expansion into Northern Ontario, Background Work continues its mission to make background performing accessible, enjoyable, and efficient for casting directors, performers, and production teams alike.

For more information of how to sign up, visit http://www.backgroundwork.com. If you're a Northern Ontario resident, send an email to [email protected] for a special 99 cent sign up promo offer.

About Background Work

Background Work is a leading digital platform connecting background performers with casting professionals. Launched in April 2024, the platform has quickly become a trusted resource for productions, facilitating background casting for major networks such as Netflix, Lifetime, Hallmark, and Paramount. By providing an intuitive, user-friendly experience, Background Work empowers performers of all experience levels to take control of their careers while streamlining the casting process for production teams.

For more information, visit www.backgroundwork.com.

SOURCE Background Work

Media Contact: Natasha Beynon, [email protected], 416-262-8488