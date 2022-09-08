Back to school: Packing fibre rich lunches can be easy

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The kids are heading back to school this week which means back to routine. Packing 190 school lunches over the course of the school year can be challenging. There's so much to consider when fueling kids for the day with healthy lunches and thinking about fibre may not be on top of the list but it should. Most Canadians, including children aren't getting enough dietary fibre. Luckily, including dietary fibre into your diet can be easy.

Mairlyn Smith, P.H.Ec, author and self-proclaimed Queen of Fibre, has partnered with What About Wheat? to share with Canadians the benefits of dietary fibre and delicious and easy ways to incorporate it into everyday meals like your kids' school lunches.

What About Wheat? has practical information about the importance of dietary fibre, like that found in wheat, and the critical role it plays in gut microbiome health and disease risk reduction.

Backed by a Scientific Advisory Council (SAC) What About Wheat? is the go-to resource helping Canadians better understand the nutritional benefits of having Canadian wheat on their plates.

"I am always on the look-out for science-based health literature when it comes to gut health, the importance of fibre and reducing our chances of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes and colon cancer. I was thrilled when I discovered What about Wheat? on Instagram, and beyond excited when I had a chance to talk with their Scientific Advisory Council on the importance of dietary fibre. It was like I have gone back to school. Fibre is important to include in everyone's diet and as our kids head back to school, I'll be sharing why it's important to include fibre in their lunches and snacks as well as easy and delicious ways to incorporate products made from wheat into your meals," says Smith.

For the media, experts from the SAC and Mairlyn Smith are available to discuss the latest in wheat nutrition to help cut through the misinformation and help Canadians understand the many benefits of eating the wheat-based foods they love.

Follow @whataboutwheat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for practical tips and conversations about Canadian wheat, or dive deeper and read the latest science-based wheat nutrition information at WhatAboutWheat.ca.

About the Canadian Wheat Nutrition Initiative

What About Wheat? is brought to you by the Canadian Wheat Nutrition Initiative (CWNI), a group that knows wheat from farm to fork. Partners in the initiative include Cereals Canada, the Alberta Wheat Commission, Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission, Manitoba Crop Alliance, Grain Farmers of Ontario and the Canadian National Millers Association.

CWNI is supported by a Scientific Advisory Council, a group of qualified food and nutrition experts who provide unbiased, timely insights on wheat research. With their knowledge and expertise, registered dietitians and consumers can rely on health resources from What About Wheat? for accurate and useful information about wheat nutrition.

