Bachman + Bachman An unforgettable evening of storytelling, jazz standards and the greatest hits from The Guess Who & BTO from Randy and Tal Bachman

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The TD Toronto Jazz Festival is pleased to announce Bachman + Bachman, a specially curated performance by Canadian icon Randy Bachman and his son, Tal Bachman. Bachman + Bachman, presented by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), world premieres on December 17, 2020 (7pm) on JAZZ.FM91 and streams simultaneously on Youtube and Facebook. This performance will be rebroadcast; for more information visit www.torontojazz.com.

This special concert, created specifically for the Festival, features the legendary singer in an intimate and acoustic setting performing some of the well-known jazz standards that helped to inspire his signature sound. Throughout this up close and personal evening, Randy, along with his son Tal, will tell stories about some of his most iconic songs and perform a setlist that includes a mix of jazz standards, selections from the incredible catalogues of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) and two surprises with songs from artists who had number one hits in the USA. Four local acts will round out the evening as we celebrate the music of an icon whose influence reaches across genres and spans generations. Each will perform their interpretation of a Bachman song.

"I am humbled, honoured and very proud to be part of this music celebration at this difficult time," states Randy Bachman. "We all need music, love and each other to get through this dark period. This concert and collection of amazing Canadian talent will do that. It is also special for me to perform with my son Tal in this intimate format. Gigi, Brooke, HBB, and Kaia created beautiful renditions of my songs which surprised me as they will you. Celebrate, enjoy, sing along, stay safe and let's pray for tomorrow."

"Randy Bachman is a Canadian music icon - an internationally acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, performer, record producer and mentor. His connections to jazz are fundamental to who he is as a musician: he was mentored early on by Canadian jazz guitar legend Lenny Breau, and his exploration of jazz melodies and harmonies appear throughout his catalogue," states Josh Grossman, Artistic Director. "We're excited to bridge his love of jazz and his extensive song list with this special show, which also features four local jazz, blues and folk artists recording their own interpretations of a Bachman written or co-written song."

The four local acts invited to contribute to the performance reflect the Festival's commitment to supporting local musicians at varying stages of career development. Rich in the tradition of the blues with a family legacy that runs deep, Brooke Blackburn's guitar style uniquely translates to his audiences in a very bonding and human way every time he plays. The Heavyweights Brass Band have built a reputation as Canada's reigning champions of feel-good horn music with one foot firmly planted in the tradition of jazz while the other foot steps forward into the future. Armed with a jazz-fueled voice and deft songcraft with old-time banjo-picking skills, Kaia Kater has quickly established herself as a star in the making with critical acclaim from NPR, CBC Radio, Rolling Stone and BBC Music. Genevieve Marentette is a staple on the Toronto jazz scene, known for her fearless live approach to song interpretation and diverse recordings and collaborations.

All performances have been pre-recorded and the evening is generously presented by OLG along with TD, Inniskillin, Toronto Star and Celebrate Ontario, Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

"OLG has a long history of supporting festivals that bring people together and strengthen communities, which is more important now than ever. Supporting community events is part of OLG's commitment to making Ontario a better place to live. We have been a proud sponsor of the TD Toronto Jazz Festival for nine years and are thrilled to be continuing the celebrations this year" says Jennifer Barban, Director, Community Programs, OLG.

Please consider supporting the Daily Bread Food Bank and The Unison Benevolent Fund. Visit www.torontojazz.com for more information on how you can help.

