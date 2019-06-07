Baby Point Gates Announces: Grand Opening of Baby Point Terrace on June 15th at 1 PM During Annual Summer Fest Street Sale!

TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Baby Point Gates BIA announced today that they will host the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their brand-new Baby Point Terrace parkette on June 15th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The Terrace, which was designed by Forest and Field Landscape Architecture, is located at the northwest corner of Annette St and Windermere Ave in the Baby Point neighbourhood of Toronto, Ontario. The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place during Baby Point Gates' annual Summer Fest sidewalk sale and festival, which will run from 10 am to 5 pm on June 15th 2019, and will include all businesses in the BIA near the intersection of Jane St and Annette St, see area map.

The Baby Point Terrace stands as Baby Point Gates BIA's 3rd parkette project and second from scratch build on a public boulevard during the BIA's brief 10-year history. As with previous parkette projects, The Terrace project served as an opportunity to transform an unused and forgotten public space into a welcoming and useful amenity area that is open to all members of the community and passersby. Design elements throughout The Terrace have been leveraged from previous projects within the Baby Point Gates BIA. The repetition of these creative custom elements within the space celebrates the area's history while contributing to the cohesive visual branding of the Baby Point Gates BIA. The project was generously funded by Baby Point Gates BIA, the City of Toronto BIA Office and Transportation Services.

The Terrace ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1pm, featuring guest speakers and light refreshments, will be one of the highlights of Baby Point Gates' annual Summer Fest event (see post for event details). Hosted by the merchants of Baby Point Gates, Summer Fest is an annual sidewalk sale and festival that features, sales, live music, performers, delicious food, games and activities for the surrounding community. The free event, which runs from 10 am to 5pm, has become a local favourite and serves as a way for merchants and community members to celebrate the start of the summer season. The unveiling of Baby Point Terrace at Summer Fest is a celebration of the area's rich history along with a recognition of impressive transformation that has led to the creation of an active and vibrant shopping district comprised of close to 100 merchants.

Established in 2010, Baby Point Gates BIA takes its name from the historic stone gates located at the intersection of Jane and Annette streets. The BIA encompasses just under 100 merchants, who provide a variety of goods and services to the community. Baby Point Gates BIA is well-served by public transit, is intersected by two main streets, and surrounded by attractive, well-established neighbourhoods.

For further information about the event, please email coordinator@babypoint.ca or visit www.babypoint.ca Follow us on twitter, instagram and facebook.

For further information: Media, please contact Dennis Maslo, BPG BIA Chair at dmaslo@babypoint.ca or by phone at 416.801.4358