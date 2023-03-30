B Hemmings & Co. - Celebrating 45 years as the leading retailer of premium business, travel goods and quiet luxury brands

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - This year, B Hemmings & Co. is elated to be celebrating 45 years of business in Toronto's Yorkville shopping district. Founded as Betty Hemmings Leathergoods in 1978 by Betty & Bill Hemmings, the store opened its doors on Toronto's Mink Mile in The Colonnade at 131 Bloor Street West.

Offering a selection of premium luggage, handbags, briefcases, and leather goods, Betty Hemmings quickly built a reputation for quality selection and unparalleled service: a loyal following was established and many of those customers still shop with the brand today.

In 2007, the reins were passed to husband-and-wife duo Michael & Alexandra Warwick, who had ambitions to elevate the brand and become the destination for premium travel solutions, leather goods, and the finest brands in quiet luxury.

Coveted names like Moreau Paris, Globe-Trotter, Mark Cross, Serapian, Smythson, and Ettinger were introduced - many of whom were entering the Canadian market for the very first time.

In 2018, their luxury flagship boutique opened its doors at 162 Cumberland St. with a striking new look inspired by the Golden Age of Train Travel and the Orient Express. Re-branded as B Hemmings & Co. to honour both original founders, this Canadian destination was ready for the next chapter.

In 2023, B Hemmings & Co. curates over 1400 years of craftsmanship from some of the most sought-after quiet luxury and premium luggage brands in the world.

Valextra, often called the Hermes of Italy, is the latest to join their impressive roster. BH & CO. also stands proud as the longest standing TUMI retailer in North America, having brought the iconic brand north of the border in 1980.

Over the course of this celebratory year, B Hemmings & Co. will be sharing the histories of these remarkable brands and will feature antique and archival pieces in-store and on social media each month to highlight their evolutions. All are welcome to experience this unique showcase.

"From all of us at B Hemmings & Co. - thank you for your continued loyalty and being a part of our journey. We wouldn't be here without you."

- Michael Warwick, Partner

Follow us on Instagram & Facebook

