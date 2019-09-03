B.C.'s New Human Rights Commissioner takes Oath of Office

VICTORIA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Kasari Govender was sworn in by Acting Clerk Kate Lloyd-Ryan as B.C.'s new human rights commissioner at the Legislature today. The Office of the Human Rights Commissioner will be headquartered in Vancouver. It is Canada's first fully independent human rights commission, and reports directly to the legislative assembly.

The mandate of the Office includes educating British Columbians on human rights, as well as examining and addressing issues of systemic discrimination.

Kasari Govender was sworn in by Acting Clerk Kate Lloyd-Ryan as B.C.'s new human rights commissioner at the Legislature today.
