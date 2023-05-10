B.C. Retailers to Premier Eby: Premier Eby has taken no action in 6 months

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Six months ago, British Columbia's independent retailers launched the "Speak up for Our Stores" campaign in an effort to raise awareness about the disastrous impact contraband tobacco is having on B.C.'s convenience retailers and communities.

"Since the launch of our campaign, we have held numerous events and reached all types of media to raise awareness of our message. The big component missing is the NDP government actually hearing about the serious problem of illicit tobacco trading in B.C. It's dismaying why they don't want to recognize contraband tobacco as a problem.." - Retailers 4 Safe Communities

The Retailers 4 Safe Communities are calling on the government to

Establish a Contraband Tobacco Task Force

Increase enforcement and penalties for those engaged in illicit tobacco trafficking

Create a public education campaign to educate the public about the dangers of illegal tobacco

Organize a meeting with the retailers and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Invest public safety funding to prevent contraband tobacco from growing in B.C.

The Okanagan has been named a hot spot for the buying and selling of contraband tobacco and we know contraband tobacco invites criminal activity into our province and fosters a breeding ground for other dangerous activity such as the trafficking of drugs, humans, and weapons.

Loss of sales: Every year, lawful and licensed convenience store owners lose out on millions in revenue due to the prevalence of illegal tobacco sales.





Every year, lawful and licensed convenience store owners lose out on millions in revenue due to the prevalence of illegal tobacco sales. Loss of tax revenue: Illicit trade draines British Columbians of millions of dollars in provincial tax revenue that support B.C. social programs.





Illicit trade draines British Columbians of millions of dollars in provincial tax revenue that support B.C. social programs. Harming small business: Convenience store retailers in B.C. are suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups.





Convenience store retailers in B.C. are suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups. Stronger enforcement and policies needed: Better policies are required to stop contraband tobacco from further devastating convenience retailers and B.C. communities.





Better policies are required to stop contraband tobacco from further devastating convenience retailers and B.C. communities. B.C.'s inaction: Other provinces have acted to address the issue of contraband tobacco. It is time the B.C. government act to protect consumers, stores owners, and the safety of our communities.

The Convenience Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia.

SOURCE Convenience Retailers Alliance

For further information: To learn more, visit: retailers4safecommunities.ca or email [email protected]