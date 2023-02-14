B.C. retailers: Northern B.C. drug bust shows us contraband tobacco flourishing under Premier Eby's government

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - With the news of yet another drug bust in British Columbia, the province's independent retailers urge Premier Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to walk the talk when it comes to community safety.

Contraband cigarettes, five vehicles, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash were seized by police following a lengthy drug investigation in northern B.C. that also saw 23 people arrested, reports Global News. The province's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) also found cocaine, ammunition, tasers and other weapons as part of the seizure, which was reported on February 9th.

Retailers 4 Safe Communities has been raising awareness about the devastating impact contraband tobacco is having on the province.

"We know crime groups profit off of contraband tobacco and we know contraband tobacco invites crime into our communities. It's a slippery slope when it comes to contraband. They may appear like they just sell illegal cigarettes but the stories we are seeing now reveal that these groups are involved with a lot more right in our backyards. It's a no- brainer that the government needs to take action."

The Okanagan has been named a hot spot for the buying and selling of contraband tobacco and we know contraband tobacco invites criminal activity into our province and fosters a breeding ground for other dangerous activity such as the trafficking of drugs, humans, and weapons.

B.C. retailers are asking the provincial government to address contraband tobacco in the upcoming 2023 provincial budget, which is set to be released this month.

Loss of sales: Every year, lawful and licensed convenient store owners lose out on millions in revenue due to the prevalence of illegal tobacco sales.

Loss of tax revenue: Illicit trade robs British Columbians of millions of dollars in provincial tax revenue that support B.C. social programs.

Harming small business: Convenience store retailers in B.C. are suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups.

Stronger enforcement and policies needed: Better policies are required to stop contraband tobacco from further devastating convenience retailers and B.C. communities.

B.C.'s inaction: Other provinces have acted to address the issue of contraband tobacco. It is time the B.C. government act to protect consumers, stores owners, and the safety of our communities.

The Convenience Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia.

