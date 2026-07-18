B.C. man sentenced for breaching BCSC order

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- A B.C. resident has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching an order of the BC Securities Commission (BCSC) by acting as a director and officer of a B.C. numbered company.

Marcel Anil Rada, 60, appeared before a judge on July 15 in North Vancouver Provincial Court, where he was sentenced for breaching the BCSC order.

Between 2017 and 2025, Rada acted as a director and/or officer of the B.C. numbered company and another company, Goldfinger Investments Ltd., despite being permanently banned by a BCSC panel from being a director or officer of an issuer in 2017. That ban was based on a 2011 decision by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, a self-regulatory body that later became the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.

Rada was sentenced to a $5,000 fine, plus a 15 per cent victim fine surcharge of $750, which is due August 31.

In sentencing Rada, the judge said it was beneficial that Rada pleaded guilty early during the process and noted that the public was not harmed because Rada was the sole shareholder of the two companies. The companies have both since been dissolved.

Rada was charged following an investigation by the BCSC.

About the BC Securities Commission (bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

Media Contact: Elise Palmer, 604-899-6830; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]