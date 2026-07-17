BCSC imposes temporary restrictions on two companies and two individuals

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Executive Director of the BC Securities Commission (BCSC) has imposed a temporary order against two B.C. companies and two individuals connected to the companies.

BCSC staff have obtained evidence indicating that Everything Financial Group (EFG), Everything Financial Consultants Inc. (EFCI) and Peter Cishecki sold debt securities to investors and are making principal and interest payments to investors using other investors' money, and that Shannon Knapp contributed to their conduct. Therefore, they may be violating B.C.'s Securities Act.

The temporary order prohibits the trading or purchasing of any EFG or EFCI securities. It also prohibits EFG, EFCI, Cishecki, and Knapp from engaging in promotional activities on behalf of EFG or EFCI.

The temporary order is based on the Executive Director's determination that the length of time needed to hold a hearing into this conduct could be prejudicial to the public interest. The order will remain in effect until July 30, 2026, at which time the Executive Director may apply to a Commission panel to extend it.

About the BC Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

Media Contact: Elise Palmer, 604-899-6830; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]