BCSC alleges companies failed to disclose director's disciplinary history in AGM materials

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The BC Securities Commission (BCSC) is alleging that a B.C. resident and three companies connected to him provided false or misleading information to shareholders by failing to disclose his past misconduct in information sent to shareholders before their annual general meetings.

David Charles Greenway was nominated for reelection as a director of three reporting issuers: Quantum Battery Metals Corp., Montego Resources Inc. and Uranium One Mining Corp. (previously known as Vanguard Mining Corp.)

Greenway had been sanctioned in 2012 for illegal insider trading and in 2025 for failing to disclose that disciplinary history in other information circulars, essentially the same conduct the BCSC is now alleging.

An information circular is disclosure sent to shareholders describing important matters to be discussed at a reporting issuer's annual general shareholders' meeting.

The BCSC alleges that all three companies failed to disclose Greenway's 2012 sanctions. It also alleges that two of the three companies also failed to disclose his 2025 sanctions in information circulars sent after Greenway learned of his 2025 sanctions for the same type of disclosure failure. Greenway himself signed those false or misleading circulars on behalf of the companies.

By doing so, the BCSC alleges that they provided false or misleading information in a record sent under the Act.

The BCSC further alleges that Greenway authorized, permitted, or acquiesced in the contraventions of each company and therefore contravened the same provision.

The BCSC's allegations have not been proven. The Commission requires the respondents or their counsel to appear at the BCSC's offices on August 18, 2026 if they wish to be heard before a hearing is scheduled.

About the BC Securities Commission (bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

Media Contact: Elise Palmer, 604-899-6830; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]