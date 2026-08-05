B.C. man restricted from investment market and must pay $40,000 for defying BCSC order

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- A BC Securities Commission (BCSC) panel has ordered a Port Moody resident to pay $40,000 and banned him from the investment market for three years for failing to produce records and obstructing justice.

The panel had previously found that Brandon Wade Boddy, who was a consultant to and shareholder in a company being investigated by the BCSC, did not provide records to Commission staff after being served with a formal demand and getting four extensions. The panel also found that Boddy obstructed justice under B.C.'s Securities Act by failing to produce records reasonably required for an investigation.

In addition to the financial sanction of $40,000, Boddy is barred from various aspects of the investment market for three years, including being a registrant, engaging in promotional activities, acting in any management role, and trading securities except in his own account through a registered representative.

In imposing market restrictions on him, the panel wrote that "given the long period of non-compliance by Boddy in the face of many extensions, we do not have confidence that he would abide by our securities laws in the future."

The panel also noted that deterring others from this type of misconduct is particularly important, because "market participants must be aware that misconduct that interferes with the Commission's regulatory processes, including investigations into their conduct, will be met with significant sanctions."

There is no evidence that Boddy was enriched by the misconduct and he does not have a history of securities misconduct.

Boddy did not participate in the sanctions hearing.

About the BC Securities Commission (bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

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