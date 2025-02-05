B&T Pets Aligns with Reconseal Inuksiuti to Increase Local Seal Product Manufacturing for Dogs and Cats

Honouring Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Traditions Across Canada Amid Trade Uncertainty

LONDON, ON, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Amid heightened trade uncertainty, B&T Pets announces an exclusive partnership with Reconseal Inuksiuti to secure a steady, ethical supply of seal meat for its unique pet treats, Seal Crisps and Seal Protein Bites. Originally discussed prior to the recent tariff announcements, this move reinforces B&T Pets' commitment to local sourcing as Canadian consumers increasingly back homegrown products.

Supporting Local Economies

We are proud to bring this time-honoured ingredient to a broader market, building on deep-rooted Indigenous practices.

B&T Pets has always sourced raw ingredients from Canadian farmers and suppliers. This partnership further cements that dedication, ensuring that even as costs rise and supply chains face challenges, local production remains robust.





Why Seal Meat? A Nutritionally Valuable, Novel Protein

A traditional protein in Inuit diets—fed to dogs for generations—seal meat is now recognized as a valuable novel protein for both cats and dogs. Ideal for pets with sensitivities to conventional proteins like chicken, beef, or fish, its lean protein, essential vitamins, and omega fatty acids support overall pet health. B&T Pets is proud to bring this time-honoured ingredient to a broader market, building on deep-rooted Indigenous practices.

Partnership Details and Future Outlook

Working with Reconseal Inuksiuti, an organization dedicated to preserving Indigenous and non-Indigenous sealing traditions, B&T Pets ensures all seal meat is ethically harvested in line with Fisheries and Oceans Canada's guidelines. The collaboration not only secures current supply but also paves the way for innovations such as shelf-stable seal oil, developed in partnership with local food scientists, to further enrich Canadian pet nutrition.

Statements from Leadership

"We are committed to expanding local production of unique pet products during these challenging trade conditions," said Tonya Coulthard, Founder and CEO of B&T Pets. "Our partnership with Reconseal Inuksiuti guarantees that our treats remain nutritionally superior and ethically sourced, reinforcing our support for local communities and cultural traditions."

Ruben Komangapik, Co-Founder of Reconseal Inuksiuti, added, "Collaborating with B&T Pets is a vital step in preserving our sealing traditions and building a sustainable local supply chain that benefits Canadian communities when self-reliance is essential."

Website: www.btpets.com

SOURCE B&T Pets

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: B&T Pets, Tonya Coulthard, Founder & CEO, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1-647-523-0658