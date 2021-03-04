AZN Capital Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - AZN Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "AZN") (TSXV: AZN) (OTC: AZNVF) is pleased to announce that it has received in excess of $900,000 from the exercise of warrants, options and brokers warrants since early February 2021.

As previously announced, substantially all of the assets of the Company and its U.S. subsidiaries were acquired by its secured lender in December 2020 pursuant to a public disposition of collateral conducted by such lender. As part of this foreclosure sale, the secured lender granted a release to the Company of its corporate guarantee, subject to certain conditions being met. The Company confirms that these conditions were met in February 2021.

The funds from the exercise of warrants, options and brokers warrants have since allowed the Company to settle all outstanding Canadian corporate liabilities and to provide working capital for reviewing new opportunities for the Company.

