Azimut appoints Mathieu Landry as Vice-President Technology and Business Development

Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathieu Landry as Vice-President Technology and Business Development of the Company. Mr. Landry will strengthen the Company's leading role in the field of predictive analysis applied to mineral exploration and will develop new partnership opportunities.

Mathieu Landry is a senior mining professional with more than 16 years of experience, mostly with Glencore (previously Xstrata, Falconbridge). Mr. Landry has broad technical and management expertise as a geophysicist and geoscientist, including a senior position in advanced analytics techniques and digital transformation for a major mining operation.

Previous assignments include the positions of Superintendent Technology and Business Intelligence (2018-2019), Principal Geoscientist (2016-2018) and Senior Project Manager – Geophysics (2010-2016) at Raglan Mine (Glencore) in Nunavik, Northern Quebec. In these capacities, he was involved in significant brownfield discoveries and the subsequent development of nickel-copper-PGE deposits.

Mr. Landry holds a BSc. in geology from Carleton University in Ottawa (2003). Azimut has granted a total of 150,000 stock options to Mr. Landry with an exercise price of $0.50 per share, exercisable during a 10-year period.

About Azimut

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business is centred on target generation and partnership development. The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and has 58.5 million shares outstanding.

Azimut holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec. The Company's competitive edge against exploration risk is founded on systematic regional-scale data analysis and multiple concurrently active projects. This includes two regional strategic alliances with SOQUEM for six (6) gold properties in the James Bay region and three (3) major gold-copper properties in the Nunavik region.

www.azimut-exploration.com

