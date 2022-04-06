AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

AYUR.CN, AYURF is a growing and profitable cannabis company, providing value and gaining market share in the Canadian market. Tweet this

Extraction & Refinement – annualized capacity of up to 300,000 kg and offers services that include bulk extraction, winterization, and fractional distillation.

Bulk Oil Sales – growth with consistent inventory of over 300 kg of THC and CBD available, providing the gold standard for bulk oil for licensed producers, manufacturers, and brands in the medical and recreational cannabis space.

White Label – solutions by working with multiple national and international brands for product development and commercialization, the Corporation has the knowledge and experience to successfully bring products to market.

Results and Highlights

Ayurcann sold THC and CBD distillate containing over 1 billion milligrams of cannabinoids into the Canadian market for vapes, tinctures, topicals and edibles, working with top selling brands throughout Canada and internationally.

Ayurcann has been nominated and won 2 industry awards as Top Canadian Processors and Top Tolling Provider in the Canadian Cannabis industry.

Ayurcann has entered and has fulfilled multiple orders from Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick, with the Fuego Vapes brand establishing itself as top sellers in the provinces.

The Vida Tinctures and Glow Topicals are growing their market share by providing value and high potency.

The Corporation entered into a letter of intent with Tetra Oils Inc. to purchase a 100% interest in their wholly owned subsidiary, Joints and Hustle & Shake Inc. ("Joints and Hustle"), which holds assets comprising the 'Joints' and 'Hustle and Shake' brands (the "Acquisition"). The brands have multiple SKU's and distribution into the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Ayurcann currently supplies all the required CBD and THC distillate and isolate for their products. With market leading products, under the 'Joints' brand, Joints and Hustle offers a selection of high potency CBD oils, while the 'Hustle & Shake' legacy focused on 3 Vape SKUs which are in market. Consideration for the Acquisition has been set at $7,200,000 to be satisfied through the issuance of 40,000,000 common shares of Ayurcann (the "Consideration Shares"). Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Consideration Shares shall be deposited into escrow with an escrow agent and pursuant to the terms of the letter of intent will be released in batches upon Joints and Hustle achieving certain milestones within 12 months of closing of the Acquisition. If the milestones are not achieved within 12 months, the Consideration Shares which have not been released to Tetra Oils Corp. pursuant to the terms of the escrow agreement, shall be returned to the Corporation for cancellation.

Financial Results

Ayurcann provided its recent Q2 financials showing its fourth continuous quarter of positive results.

Ayurcann launched a normal course issuer bid and continues to engage with investors and shareholders to support its efforts for what it feels is an undervalued asset in the Cannabis industry in Canada.

Market Penetration and New Opportunities

Ayurcann is working with 8 recreational cannabis brands and has over 500 provincial listings

Ayurcann is launching new SKUs into the market with distillate-focused products leading the way. The vape brands are Bravo6, Xplor and Oy Vapes, and Her Highness for Intimacy oils.

Bravo6 is a highly potent THC vape line brand focused on gaming and cannabis enthusiasts.

Oy Vapes! is a partnership with culture specific, highly potent white label THC vape brand.

Xplor is a vape brand that is CBD and 1:1 formulation geared towards the medical consumer looking for alternatives.

Her Highness is an intimacy focused pleasure oils that enhances the experience consumers have with CBD and THC products in the bedroom.

Market Awareness

The Corporation has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") to assist in building awareness and to provide communications support for the Corporation. Stockhouse will arrange and disseminate independent research articles related to the Corporation as well as develop and implement social media strategy. The Corporation will pay Stockhouse $5,000 per month for its services over the next 6 months. For more info, please visit www.stockhouse.com.

The Corporation has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Corporation on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Corporation's common shares. The Corporation will pay ITG $5,000 per month for its services. For more information, please visit www.independent-trading-group.com.

Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann, Mr. Igal Sudman commented: "We are excited about the direction Ayurcann has taken and are thrilled to see our market penetration and revenues growing consistently. With new SKUs now listed in recreational cannabis in various categories throughout Canada, we are proud to be able to show continued growth."

Mr. Sudman further commented on operational growth and entry into new markets; "we continue to grow our production, innovation, and partnerships. With extraction capacity for bulk biomass of up to 300,000 kilograms per year and the ability to co-fill up to 3 million production products for the medicinal and recreational markets, we are confident in providing value for our shareholders and gathering market share in the industry."

About Ayurcann

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

For further information: Ayurcann Holdings Corp., Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer, 905-492-3322, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Email: [email protected]