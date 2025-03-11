Ayoub's Dried Fruits and Nuts Opens New Boutique Store in Park Royal, North Shore

Ayoub's Dried Fruits and Nuts introduces an upscale boutique store in Park Royal, redefining its shopping experience with high-end packaging, premium gifting options, and an elegant mall-friendly concept.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Ayoub's, a popular specialty brand known for its dried fruits and nuts with deep roots in Vancouver, B.C., has opened its newest store in Park Royal on Saturday, March 8, 2025. This latest addition marks a significant shift in the company's retail strategy, introducing a boutique-style shopping experience tailored to the evolving needs of customers.

According to the owner, Amir Hosh, the company has reimagined its store concept, bringing an elevated, mall-friendly format to the Park Royal location. 'We have redesigned the concept. Ayoub's has introduced a new store design, adapting to a boutique mall-friendly format,' Hosh explains. 'The store is geared towards gifting, high-end packaging, trays for gatherings, gift baskets, get-togethers, and charcuterie boards.'

Ayoub's is a family-owned business co-founded by Amir Hosh 16 years ago in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Today, it operates eight locations across Vancouver, along with an online store that serves customers nationwide. With plans to expand further across Canada, the company remains committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional service. Unlike Ayoub's larger, traditional locations, which emphasize bulk purchases and self-service, the new Park Royal store offers a refined shopping experience, featuring elegantly packaged, ready-to-gift options.

Ayoub's popularity stems from its on-site daily roasting—a signature feature that sets them apart in the industry, ensuring freshness and quality, according to Hosh. 'We roast in every store, and even in this new concept, we did not take out the roasting. We still have fresh roasting on-site daily,' Hosh adds.

By catering to the growing demand for sophisticated gifting solutions, Ayoub's is setting a new standard in the dried fruit and nut retail space. This boutique expansion reflects the brand's commitment to innovation while staying true to its core values of quality and authenticity. Customers can expect a carefully curated selection of products, perfect for everything from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations.

SOURCE Ayoubs.ca

For further details and media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].