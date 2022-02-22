Aya Gold & Silver Announces Robust Expansion Feasibility Study for Zgounder

Pre-Tax IRR of 57%, Payback Period of 1.7 Years

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce positive results from its Feasibility Study ("FS") to expand the Zgounder Silver Mine located in the Kingdom of Morocco from 700 tonnes per day ("tpd") to 2,700 tpd capacity. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated. All figures are on a 100% ownership basis.

Highlights of the 2,000 tpd Expansion Feasibility Study

Zgounder LOM Production Profile (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc) Figure 2 – LOM After-tax Cash Flow Profile (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

Robust project economics (base case at $22 /oz silver):

(base case at /oz silver): Before-tax 5% net present value ("NPV"): $471 million



Before-tax internal rate of return ("IRR"): 57%



After-tax 5% NPV: $373 million



After-tax IRR: 48%



Payback period: 1.7 years post expansion



Initial life of mine ("LOM") of 11 years

394% increase in annual production : Increased throughput expected to drive annual silver ("Ag") production to 7.9 million ounces ("oz") by 2024

: Increased throughput expected to drive annual silver ("Ag") production to 7.9 million ounces ("oz") by 2024 364% increase in revenue : Annual revenue expected to increase from $37M in 2021 to $172M by 2024

: Annual revenue expected to increase from in 2021 to by 2024 Low quartile costs : LOM all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") 1 of $9.58 /oz including sustaining capital expenditures

: LOM all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of /oz including sustaining capital expenditures Initial proven and probable Mineral Reserves Estimate of 8.59 million tonnes ("t") grading 257 g/t Ag for 71Moz of Ag, positions Zgounder among the highest-grade Ag projects globally

of 8.59 million tonnes ("t") grading 257 g/t Ag for 71Moz of Ag, positions Zgounder among the highest-grade Ag projects globally Low initial capital expenditures : $139.4 million , including $16.6 million in contingency cost

: , including in contingency cost Short expansion timeframe : First Ag pour planned in Q1-2024

: First Ag pour planned in Q1-2024 Further optimisation opportunities :

: Exploration along strike and at depth



Potential to optimise the flow sheet during the front-end engineering design ("FEED") and the mine plan as part of the underground expansion

Enhanced ESG plan: Reduction in water consumption and carbon emissions intensity

"We are thrilled to deliver our Zgounder expansion feasibility study less than two years after taking over as management, a testament to our team's hard work. The feasibility study is supported by a high-grade maiden reserve and is expected to quadruple production at industry-low costs while delivering superior economic returns for all stakeholders," said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO. "With its low capital outlay, low operating costs and quick payback, Zgounder ranks among the highest-return silver projects globally."



"While we see exceptional economics on the basis of reserves-based mining only, our long-term plan incorporating a portion of the exploration upside and optimisation opportunities positions Zgounder as a long-life cornerstone asset for Aya. Based on the success achieved to date, we believe there remains significant upside to be gained through exploration."

"With the mine development already underway, Zgounder will be a significant economic driver in the region with this initial expansion providing more than 400 jobs during construction, 450 jobs during operations and extending the mine life by at least 11 years. We will draw on our experience and expertise, in addition to the transformative groundwork laid since 2020, as we expedite expansion of our unique pure-play silver mine."

Silver Price Sensitivity Analysis

The Zgounder sensitivity analysis was performed using a Ag price varying from $16 oz Ag to $36 oz Ag as illustrated in the following table:



$16 oz Ag $19 oz Ag Base Case $22 oz Ag Spot ($23.5 oz Ag) $28 oz Ag $36 oz Ag After-tax 5% NPV ($M) $132M $253M $373M $433M $612M $927M After-tax IRR (%) 21% 34% 48% 54% 75% 117% Undiscounted LOM free

cash flow ($M) $213M $368M $522M $599M $828M $1,232M Payback period (years) 3.7 2.5 1.7 1.5 1.0 0.6

Project Milestones

Environmental study impact assessment ("ESIA") approval in Q1-2022

Complete front-end engineering design in Q2-2022

Construction start-up in Q3-2022

New plant first Ag pour by Q1-2024

Ongoing exploration with the aim of increasing reserves and resources and enhancing economics

Mineralization

The mineralization at Zgounder is hosted within a low sulphidation-Ag epithermal deposit contained in complex lenses, clusters, and shear zones. The mineralization typically occurs in three styles: millimetre-thick beds of crystallized, finely disseminated pyrite associated with quartz; native Ag veinlets associated with proustite, argentite and filling micro-fractures in stockwork; and native Ag dissemination in brecciated sandstone-shale layers and spotted by chlorite and / or carbonate and quartz and other sulphides. The host lithology consists of Proterozoic volcano-sedimentary series. The mineralization is predominately hosted at the contact, or near the contact, between a sedimentary sequence and a volcanic package. Mineralization is dominated by mercuriferous native Ag (proustite), with few Ag sulfosalts (acanthite, pearceite), arsenopyrite and base-metal sulfides (sphalerite and chalcopyrite).

Exploration Potential at Zgounder

Prior to the arrival of management in 2020, the Zgounder Project had seen limited near-mine drilling and no regional exploration. Since assuming control, the Aya team has conducted over 75,000 meters ("m") of diamond drill hole ("DDH") programs with the view of updating the resources estimate and delivering a reserve estimate in support of the FS. Regional fieldwork commenced in 2021, and a regional drill program will be initiated in Q2-2022 on targets generated by fieldwork and an airborne geophysical survey.

Significant upside potential exists within and surrounding the Zgounder mineralized system, which remains open at depth to the granite. Aya's overall objective is to expand resources and reserves to enhance project economics and expand the mine life. In the short term, the Corporation aims to expand resources at depth and along strike in addition to discovering regional resources within trucking distance of the mine.

An initial budget of $6.4 million has been assigned to the 2022 exploration program on Zgounder, which will consist of 22,500m of DDH proximal to the mine and 7,500m of regional DDH and RC drilling. Results will be released on an ongoing basis.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Estimates

The FS is based on the updated 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") published on December 14, 2021, which outlined a 116% increase over the resource published in March 2021.

The FS includes an inaugural Mineral Reserves Estimate (see below) that has been completed by DRA Global Limited ("DRA") in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards for National Instrument 43-101 reporting.

The Mineral Reserves have been derived from the Resource Estimate completed by P&E Mining Consultants Inc, and include all drilling data obtained until September 10, 2021, and with an effective date of December 13, 2021. The Inferred material within the pit design was treated as waste.

Using the Mineral Resources dated December 13, 2021 as the basis, the total proven and probable reserves for the Zgounder deposit were as follows:

On a 100% basis. M&I resources shown

inclusive of reserves. Tonnes

(k) Grade (Ag g/t) Content (Ag k oz) Proven reserves 3,100 288 28,748 Probable reserves 5,490 239 42,128 P&P reserves 8,590 257 70,876







Measured resources (incl. reserves) 3,511 347 39,183 Indicated resources (incl. reserves) 6,254 283 56,874 M&I resources (incl. reserves) 9,765 306 96,057 Inferred resources 196 367 6,400

The mineral reserves were estimated based on a Ag price of $20 per oz and a corresponding cut-off grade of 47 g/t for Open Pit Reserves, 85 g/t for Underground Reserves and 44 g/t for historical tailings. For further details, see the reserves and resources in Tables 1 and 2, respectively, in the appendix.

Mining Operations, Processing and Metallurgy

Mining Operations

The Zgounder Mine expansion outlines a combined open pit and underground mining operation over the 11-year projected LOM. Ore will be sourced from the open pit to build a stockpile prior to the commissioning of the new processing plant and to supplement production in the first full year of production.

Approximately 2.5 million tonnes ("Mt") of material or 29% of current reserves will be mined from the open pit during the LOM (including the historical tailings storage facility ("TSF")) and 23.5Mt of waste material will come from the open pit (10.6:1 stripping ratio).

Underground mining methods will account for about 71% of the total reserves, with a mix of long-hole mining (LH) and overhand cut and fill (C&F) – the split between LH and C&F being respectively 60%-40%.

This will deliver a total of 8.6Mt of ore to the milling facility with an average head grade of 257 g/t Ag. Process grades for the LOM average 257 g/t Ag for an average annual production of more than 6,800,000 oz of Ag (once in full production) at low total cash and AISC1 (see table below).

Work on the development and construction of the new underground infrastructures commenced in January 2022 and is being carried out by a Moroccan mining contractor. In parallel to the construction of the new process plant, over 11,000m of underground development will be completed to support the increased mining rate.

Processing and Metallurgy

The new Zgounder process plant is designed to process 2,000 tpd. Combined with the two existing processing facilities (the existing cyanidation and flotation plants), the treatment capacity will total approximately 961,000t of ore per year.

The process plant will be based on a conventional comminution circuit, with the crushing circuit composed of a primary jaw crusher and secondary cone crusher. Crushed ore will be conveyed to the grinding circuit using a ball mill in closed circuit with primary cyclones. The target grind is planned at 100 microns in order to achieve optimal Ag recovery. Following grinding, the ore will be fed to a flotation circuit. The resulting flotation concentrate will be leached in a counter current decantation ("CCD") circuit, while the flotation tailings will be thickened and sent to a leaching and carbon-in-pulp ("CIP") circuit.

Pregnant solution from the CCD circuit and from the adsorption-desorption-recovery circuit will be fed into the Merrill-Crowe circuit for Ag precipitation The resulting and cement will be directed to a refinery for production of Ag ingots.

LOM head grades for the process plant are expected to average 257 g/t with a Ag recovery of 91.3%. The main reagents used in the plant are hydrated lime, cyanide, flotation collector, and hydrogen peroxide.

Electricity will be supplied from the grid, and construction of a 90km, 60kV power line and substation upgrades have been included as part of the project. Aya expects to power its operations with 100% renewable energy.



LOM Production Plan

The first Ag pour from Zgounder is expected to occur in Q1-2024. A production summary is provided below, and the entire LOM mine plan is presented in Tables 3 and 4 in the appendix.

Production Summary (for 2,700 tpd) Zgounder OPERATION TYPE

Mine type Open pit - underground Mill type (new plant) Flotation / CIP plant RESERVES & RESOURCES

P&P reserves 8,590 kt at 257 g/t; 70.9Moz M&I resources 9,765 kt at 306 g/t; 96.1Moz Inferred resources 542 kt at 367 g/t; 6.4Moz LOM PRODUCTION

Mine life, years 11 Strip ratio, Waste: Ore 10.6:1 Tonnes processed, Mt 8.6 Grade processed, Ag g/t 257 Silver processed, Moz 70.9 Average recovery rate, % 91.3% Silver production, Moz 64.7 Average annual production, Koz post expansion1 6,828 Cash costs, $/oz 7.36 AISC1, $/oz 9.58 CAPITAL COST

Upfront capital cost, $M 139.4 Sustaining capital cost, $M 69.7

1 Average annual production on the basis of 2,700 tpd operation

Project Operating Costs

The table below details the LOM cash operating cost per tonne processed at Zgounder. Mining and processing operating costs have been prepared by DRA and are based on a mining contractor fleet for the open pit, and an owner-operated fleet for underground mining. General and administration ("G&A") costs derive from the current Zgounder operation and have been reviewed by DRA.

LOM cash operating cost $ per tonne

milled Mining ($/t) $29.3 Processing ($/t) $19.0 G&A & ESG ($/t) $6.0 Operating cost ($/t) $54.3

The table below details the LOM AISC1 for the Zgounder expansion:

LOM AISC1 $/oz G&A 0.78 ESG 0.17 UG mine opex 3.50 OP mine opex 0.38 Process opex 2.53 Sustaining capital 1.18 Royalties & mining taxes 1.05 Total AISC1 ($/oz) $9.58

Figure 2 – LOM After-tax Cash Flow Profile

Zgounder Capital Expenditures

The project capital cost estimate was compiled by DRA with input from Groupement des Consultants et Ingénieurs du Maroc, a Moroccan engineering firm, on the tailings storage facility (TSF) aspects. Aya has provided project-specific portions for mine establishment and facilities, owner costs, and the high-voltage power supply.

A 24-month construction period, including commissioning, is projected with the initial cost to expand the Zgounder plant estimated at $139.4 million, inclusive of equipment and infrastructures, open pit pre-stripping, owner costs and contingency costs, as summarized below.

Capital Expenditures Split Initial Capex

(In millions of $) Sustaining Capex

(In millions of $) Processing plant 60.8 7.3 Infrastructures & TSF 6.6 12.2 New power line 7.6

Mining – Open pit pre-stripping 2.9

Mining – UG equipment & infrastructures 8.8 14.7 Mining – UG development

35.5 Indirect costs 30.8

Indirect contractors 8.8

Initial spares & first fills 4.1

Transport & freight 2.2

EPCM & commissioning 15.7

Direct & indirect cost subtotal 117.5

Owner costs 5.4

Contingency 16.6

Total 139.4 69.7 Closure costs

6.6

Tailings Management

The tailings system will comprise a new TSF located 2.7 kilometers south-east of the current cyanidation TSF. The newly built TSF will be fully lined with high-density polyethylene membrane. Recycled water will be optimised throughout the process to minimise the addition of fresh water to the process.

The new TSF will take all the tailings produced at the new processing facility, including all the tailings from the existing flotation plant. All the material processed at the existing flotation plant will be directed to the new process plant (the flotation concentrate to the concentrate leaching circuit, and flotation tailings to the CIP circuit) for further Ag recovery. Tailings from the existing flotation plant will go to the CIP circuit of the new plant for further Ag extraction, and hence all the tailings produced will go to the new TSF.



Opportunities to Further Enhance Value

Aya has identified the following opportunities to further enhance the economics of the Zgounder expansion project and current operations, and will continue to update these opportunities in 2022 and into 2023:

Expansion of near-mine mineralization along strike

Expansion and potential discovery of new resources at depth

Potential to optimize:

Costs regarding the initial CAPEX of the expansion project

Process plant flowsheet during the FEED to reduce the capital intensity, while simplifying the operability and constructability of the new plant

Underground mine design, to reduce the total operating development meters and accelerate access to high productivity areas

Enhanced ESG Plan

In 2020, an ESIA was launched for the Zgounder expansion. Public hearings were successfully completed in Q4-2021, and full approval of the ESIA is expected in February 2022.

The Corporation has leveraged the FS and other resources to achieve the most economically and environmentally sustainable solutions for Zgounder, in addition to maximising its impact in the community.

Among its ESG initiatives, Aya plans to

Revegetate and recycle waste from the mine's historical TSF

Reduce carbon emissions intensity through

Powering its operations with 100% renewable energy



Lower fuel consumption through the production of silver bars



Evaluation of a clean fleet energy replacement strategy for end-of-service trucks

Lower water consumption through

Use of recycled water from the TSF in the cyanidation circuit



Production of domestic drinking water with hydropanels which generate water from moisture in ambient air

Foster local wealth creation through

Focus on national recruitment and procurement for the mine expansion



Creation of 600-900 agri-business livelihood projects over a 5-year business entrepreneurship program



Support for local healthcare and education facilities

Assumptions

Silver price of $22.00 per oz

per oz Light fuel oil: $0.85 per liter

per liter Exchange rate: $0.759 US dollars to the Canadian dollar

US dollars to the Canadian dollar Exchange rate: $0.108 US dollars to the Moroccan dirham

US dollars to the Moroccan dirham NPV calculated using a discount rate of 5%

Based on the 2016 Moroccan mining code

Qualified Persons

The complete NI 43-101 Technical Report pertaining to the FS will be filed within 45 days and will be available on Aya's website and on www.sedar.com.

The FS was carried out by DRA Global Limited (DRA). Scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Daniel Gagnon, P.Eng, VP Mining & Geology at DRA, who is an independent qualified person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Open-pit and historical tailings Reserves Estimate was prepared by Daniel Gagnon.

The Underground Reserves Estimate was prepared under the supervision of André-François Gravel, P.Eng, Senior Mining Engineer for DRA, and QP as defined by NI 43-101.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aya's technical group comprising Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant and Patrick Perez, P.Eng, Director of Technical Services, both of whom are QPs as defined under NI 43-101.

Video

To view a video animation of the Zgounder expansion, please click on https://bit.ly/3h3yDTH .

Table 1 - Mineral Reserves – Zgounder Mine, Morocco

Area Classification Cut-Off (Ag g/t) Tonnes

(k) Ag

(g/t) Ag (k oz) Open pit reserves Proven 47 567 312 5,694 Probable 47 1,611 233 12,057 P&P 47 2,178 253 17,750











Underground

reserves Proven 85 2,533 283 23,054 Probable 85 3,560 256 29,286 P&P 85 6,093 267 52,340











Sub-total Proven 47-85 3,100 288 28,748 Probable 47-85 5,171 249 41,343 P&P 47-85 8,271 264 70,090











Historical tailings

reserves Probable 44 319 77 785











Total Reserves Proven 47-85 3,100 288 28,748 Probable 44-85 5,490 239 42,128 Total P&P 44-85 8,590 257 70,876

The Mineral Reserve is estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. The Mineral Reserve is estimated with a variable COG which was calculated by mining method. Ag content (oz) is estimated as in-situ. An ONHYM royalty of 3% is included in the Mineral Reserve Estimate. The Mineral Reserve is estimated with a mining recovery of 95%. The Mineral Reserve includes both internal and external dilution. The external dilution included a mining dilution of 0.3 m width on the hanging wall and footwall for the long-hole mining method and a 0.1 m width on the hanging wall and footwall for the cut-and-fill mining methods. A minimum mining width of 4m was used for the long hole and cut-and-fill mining methods. The economic viability of the Mineral Reserve has been demonstrated. For the historical tailings Reserves Estimate, a silver price of US$20 /oz with a process recovery of 92%, a process cost of $20.93 /t (including G&A), and a mining cost of $4.31 /t (including haulage) were used. For the Open-pit Reserves Estimate, a silver price of US$20 /oz with a process recovery of 92%, a process cost of US$22.91 /t (including G&A), and a mining cost of $4.00 /t (including haulage) were used. For the Underground Reserves Estimate, a silver price of $20 /oz with a process recovery of 92%, a process cost of US$22.91 /t (including G&A), and a mining cost of $24.13 /t (including haulage and backfill) were used for the combined cut-and-fill and long-hole methods. The reserves estimate has an effective date of December 13, 2021 . Totals may not add due to rounding.

Table 2 – Mineral Resources (exclusive of reserves)

Area Classification Cut-Off

(Ag g/t) Tonnes

(k) Ag

(g/t) Ag (k oz) Pit-Constrained Measured 65 108 477 1,659 Indicated 65 406 325 4,247 M&I 65 514 368 5,906











Out-of-Pit Measured 75 3,403 343 37,493 Indicated 75 5,576 289 51,792 M&I 75 8,979 311 89,285 Inferred 75 196 367 6,400











Tailings Indicated 50 272 94 817











Total Resources Measured 65-75 3,512 348 39,152 Indicated 50-65-75 5,982 289 56,856 M&I 50-65-75 9,494 316 95,192 Inferred 65-75 196 367 6,400

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no certainty that Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence that that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. A silver price of US$22.5 /oz with a process recovery of 90%, US$20 /t rock process cost, US$16.5 /t tailings process cost and US$7 /t G&A cost were used. The constraining pit optimization parameters were US$15 /t of mineralized material (including waste mining) and 50-degree pit slopes with a 65 g/t Ag cut-off. The out-of-pit parameters used a US$22 /t mining cost. The out-of-pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 75 g/t Ag cut-off, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining mineralized wireframes. Out–of-pit Mineral Resources exhibit continuity and reasonable potential for extraction by the cut and fill underground mining method. The historical tailings parameters were at a US$9 /t mining cost, and Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 50 g/t Ag cut-off. Individual calculations in tables and totals may not sum correctly due to rounding of original numbers. Grade capping of 6,000 g/t Ag was applied to composites before grade estimation. A bulk density value of 2.77 t/m3 was determined from core samples and used for the Mineral Resource Estimate. 1.2m composites were used during grade estimation. Previously mined areas of the deposit were depleted from the Mineral Resource Estimate

Table 3 – Zgounder LOM Operating Plan





2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Mine - UG tonnes t 226,285 251,387 594,875 671,621 673,134 673,142 673,172 673,180 673,184 745,933 237,513 Mine - OP tonnes t 0 70,709 269,503 386,546 330,406 316,680 296,614 267,607 240,512 288,000 30,811 Mined grade g/t 264 268 304 242 245 283 316 244 259 185 189 Process - tonnes t 226,285 221,387 886,875 959,621 961,134 961,142 961,172 961,180 961,184 963,933 526,900 Process grade g/t 264 286 304 266 259 288 319 240 249 182 148 Recovery

84.6% 84.6% 91.7% 91.7% 91.7% 91.7% 91.7% 91.7% 91.7% 91.7% 92.0% Ag production (oz) 1,627,609 1,724,679 7,942,552 7,521,808 7,337,999 8,166,134 9,052,849 6,806,443 7,066,809 5,170,036 2,312,094

Table 4 - Zgounder LOM Operating & Revenue Plan



2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Process - tonnes t 226,285 221,387 886,875 959,621 961,134 961,142 961,172 961,180 961,184 963,933 526,900 Process grade g/t 264 286 304 266 259 288 319 240 249 182 148 Ag production (oz) 1,627,609 1,724,679 7,942,552 7,521,808 7,337,999 8,166,134 9,052,849 6,806,443 7,066,809 5,170,036 2,312,094

























Total revenues $/yr 35,375,342 37,485,122 172,627,755 163,483,081 159,488,088 177,487,224 196,759,565 147,934,960 153,593,886 112,368,394 50,252,305

























Operating costs























Mining opex $/yr 15,861,793 18,634,471 30,471,543 32,201,359 31,573,878 23,784,517 22,306,776 22,867,465 23,125,589 21,098,263 9,483,233 Process opex $/yr 5,249,815 5,136,168 16,881,947 18,091,470 18,139,875 18,140,134 18,141,112 18,141,369 18,141,503 18,229,456 9,157,521 G&A & ESG $/yr 3,333,080 3,957,641 6,274,786 6,169,600 6,123,648 6,330,682 6,552,360 5,990,759 6,055,851 5,581,658 4,867,174

























Royalties & mining

taxes $/yr 1,740,116 2,090,841 7,771,964 8,078,993 7,795,261 8,294,080 8,812,147 7,260,412 7,348,907 6,472,851 2,312,541

























EBITDA $/yr 9,190,539 7,666,003 111,227,517 98,941,662 95,855,427 120,937,814 140,947,173 93,674,956 98,922,038 60,986,168 24,429,202

























Capital costs























Initial capex $/yr 55,315,862 79,105,119 5,002,553















Sustaining capex &

closure cost $/yr 7,673,111 8,908,480 11,261,964 7,381,983 9,228,458 5,929,644 3,932,903 907,068 909,662 911,473 7,060,841

























Taxable income $/y 1,142,584 -10,704,733 88,491,138 75,914,652 71,290,418 95,889,188 115,775,765 68,064,584 72,851,397 35,603,892 -6,290,051 Taxes payable $/y 228,517 0 17,698,228 15,182,930 14,258,084 19,177,838 23,155,153 13,612,917 14,570,279 7,120,778 0

























Total after tax cash flow $/y -54,026,951 -80,347,595 77,264,774 76,376,748 66,460,583 95,830,332 113,859,117 72,886,203 83,442,096 52,953,916 17,368,361

