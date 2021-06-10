Aya Gold & Silver Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on June 10, 2021 , all directors nominated in the management proxy circular were elected.

A total of 31,084,145 common shares or 32.54% of Aya's issued and outstanding common shares at the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

Detailed results are as below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

for Votes Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Elena Clarici 28,871,739 94.03% 1,831,902 5.97% Yves Grou 24,130,336 78.59% 6,573,305 21.41% Jürgen Hambrecht 25,948,889 84.51% 4,754,752 15.49% Benoit La Salle 28,836,357 93.92% 1,867,284 6.08% Marc Nolet de Brauwere 30,691,442 99.96% 12,199 0.04% Nikolaos Sofronis 25,809,760 84.06% 4,893,881 15.94% Robert Taub 28,836,172 93.92% 1,867,469 6.08%

"On behalf of management and the board of directors, we would like to thank Mr. Nicholas Taylor for his year of service, and welcome Mr. Marc Nolet de Brauwere to the board and as a member of the audit committee," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditor was approved:

For: 100%

A resolution adopting the Stock Option Plan was approved:

For: 92.31%

Withheld: 7.69%

Additionally, the resolution to adopt a Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved:

For: 93.74%

Withheld: 6.26%

Finally, a resolution to adopt a Deferred Share Unit Plan was approved:

For: 93.91%

Withheld: 6.09%

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the operation, exploration, acquisition and development of silver and gold deposits. Aya is currently operating mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Silver Mine, an 85%-15% joint venture between its subsidiary, ZMSM, and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines ("ONHYM") of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Its mining portfolio also includes the Boumadine polymetallic deposit located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Eastern Morocco which is also a joint venture with ONHYM wherein Aya retains an 85% ownership. Additionally, the Corporation's portfolio includes the Amizmiz and Azegour properties, both being 100% owned, with gold, tungsten, molybdenum and copper occurrences in the center of the historical mining district of Morocco.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "potential, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the timing in respect thereof, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

