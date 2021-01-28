Axon Public Safety Canada Announces Partnership with Canada Beyond the Blue

This partnership is designed to support Canada BTB's mission of bolstering officer well-being and mental health by coordinating resources that aid in offering education, training and practical tools to law enforcement families and fostering a community of support. Canada BTB has chapters across Canada to collaborate with police services and their families in any given location and is run by volunteers, many of whom are family members of law enforcement officers.

"Canada BTB is proud to partner with Axon Canada, a global leader in their sector and an organization who understands the importance of keeping our police members and the communities they serve safe," says President of Canada BTB, Dilnaz Garda. "With Axon's support, Canada BTB will continue to advocate for mental health and wellness resources for police families across Canada. We look forward to working together on one of our largest national campaigns - May Mental Health Awareness Month - where alongside Axon we will strive to normalize the conversations around police mental health and well-being."



"Axon is proud to be partnering with Canada BTB to expand support for mental health initiatives across Canadian law enforcement," says Axon's Canadian Managing Director, Vishal Dhir. "We are excited to extend our resources and efforts to help support a wide range of activities and events that will help BTB continue to grow and fulfill their mission."



Axon Public Safety Canada is proud of its strong and respectful partnerships with a wide range of law enforcement groups. These partnerships include the Atlantic Women in Law Enforcement , Ontario Women in Law Enforcement , and International Association of Women Police . In addition, Axon recently partnered with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to create the CACP Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award .

About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 244,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .



