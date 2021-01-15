Axon Announces Body-Worn Camera Partnership with Private Security Company Cancom

With over 1,200 security guards nationally and 50+ years of management experience within the private security and law enforcement industry, Cancom is one of the first security companies to start equipping security guards with body cameras in the Ontario region with plans to add more in 2021. Now, with Axon Evidence, the industry's only scalable solution that allows agencies to share evidence, Cancom will be able to quickly share data with frequent collaborators such as prosecutors, public defenders, and law enforcement agencies.

"Selecting Axon as our partner and rolling out the AB3 to our frontline guards demonstrates our on-going commitment to further advancing the private sectors position while aligning ourselves to support our local police services with seamless support in evidence retention, gathering and continuity," says Cancom's Founder and CEO Ron Wells. "More specifically, leveraging this emerging technology is a valuable training tool to teach our security guards appropriate conflict resolution and de-escalation techniques while holding them accountable to provide a best in class service to our clients."



"We are excited to partner with Cancom as they lead the way with an implementation of connected body cameras and innovative technology for the private sector," says Vishal Dhir, Axon's Managing Director, Canada & Latin America. "By taking full advantage of the Axon network, Cancom is creating a seamless partnership between private security and law enforcement for sharing evidence to ensure transparency and continuity."



About Axon Public Safety Canada



Axon Public Safety Canada is a subsidiary of Axon Enterprise, Inc. and is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 244,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://ca.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Body, Axon Evidence and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.



About CANCOM INC



Cancom is a Canadian based First Nations Company that is dedicated to providing peace of mind to their clients through proactive security services, systems & monitoring while enhancing their personal safety and protecting their properties and proprietary information.



Please visit https://www.cancomsecurity.com/ for more information.

