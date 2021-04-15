Axis Security Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Axis App Access Cloud Recognized for Simple, Secure Approach to Enterprise Remote Access

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), announced today that it has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its simple, secure, agentless-first approach to remote enterprise access. On Wednesday, May 19, Axis Security will present its technology to a panel of renowned cybersecurity industry veterans and a live virtual audience at RSA Conference 2021.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the boldest young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success, as the top 10 finalists have collectively seen over 50 acquisitions and $8.2 billion in funding since the start of the contest. Axis Security will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"We are happy to welcome the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists to our virtual stage and we look forward to hearing about their innovative ideas that are sure to combat tomorrow's cybersecurity threats," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "For the last 16 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make significant impacts on the world of cybersecurity. We are confident that this year's finalists will continue the trend with their thought-provoking approaches and will make a lasting impact on the industry."

The Axis App Access Cloud is a business overlay that replaces multiple complicated remote access technologies such as VPNs, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and inline cloud access security broker (CASB) services with a simple zero trust platform. The App Access Cloud does not require changes to existing networks and is inherently more secure as its unique Application Isolation Technology keeps users off the corporate network, and applications isolated from both the internal network and the internet. The App Access Cloud significantly reduces the impact of growing cyber threats such as those enabled by the recent SolarWinds and Microsoft email server breach.

"Axis App Access Cloud connects any user on any device to more applications than any other access solution. Axis is simpler to deploy, easier to use, and far more secure than conventional approaches such as VPNs which have struggled to keep up with the shift to work from anywhere," said Dor Knafo, co-founder and CEO of Axis Security. "Axis is delivering the future of enterprise access, in the cloud and off the network, separating users from the applications themselves with continuous security monitoring for true zero trust network access."

The contest kicks off on May 19 at 9:20 AM PT and winners will be announced at 10:45 AM PT that same day. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest. The renowned panel of expert judges includes Dorit Dor, VP Products, Check Point Software Technologies; Niloo Howe, Principal and Founder, Razi Ventures; Paul Kocher, Security Researcher and Entrepreneur; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President, Microsoft.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2021, taking place as a virtual experience, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About Axis Security

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud-based solution that makes application access amazingly simple. Built on a zero-trust approach, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere on any device, to enterprise apps, without ever touching the network or the apps themselves. Axis Security is a privately-held company backed by Spark Capital, Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

SOURCE Axis Security

For further information: Janet Brumfield, The Guyer Group for Axis Security, [email protected], 614.582.9636, https://axissecurity.com

Related Links

https://axissecurity.com

