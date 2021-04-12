Axis Security Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalist for Emerging Security ISV Disruptor

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Emerging Security Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Disruptor award. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

"Working together with Microsoft and being recognized by them as an emerging security disruptor is great validation for Axis Security as we deliver a fast to deploy, easy to use, and far more secure solution than current VPN or VDI infrastructure. Axis agentless first, zero trust approach connects any user on any device to more applications than any other access solution. This is the future of enterprise access," said Dor Knafo, co-founder and CEO of Axis Security.

At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards to be held May 12, 2021, we will celebrate finalists in 18 categories spanning security, compliance, and identity. Axis Security has been nominated as a finalist for Emerging Security ISV Disruptor.

"The pandemic has forever changed our perspective on the world, the role of technology, and how we work, learn, and live," said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Global Security Partnerships. "In recognition of our new reality, the theme for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards this year is 'Perspective—Through the Looking Glass.' The awards ceremony this year will honor our security partners who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented time of change to support, secure, and protect remote workers everywhere."

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that's safer for people and organizations alike. This year, the industry veterans in MISA will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About Axis Security

Axis Security simply and securely connects users anywhere on any device, to any application through one centrally managed service. The Application Access Cloud is an ideal solution to replace multiple disparate and complicated secure access technologies such as VPNs, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and inline cloud access security broker (CASB) services using a single Zero Trust cloud platform. With Axis, users never touch the network, or the application, and every request is validated, authenticated, and based on that individual's policy settings. This is the future of enterprise access. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel, the privately-held company is backed by Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

