Axis Security Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Axis Security, the secure application access company, today announced that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs.

Axis Security was recognized for its Application Access Cloud™ , a unique zero trust secure access service for enterprises that connects anyone, anywhere, on any device, to applications and resources. The service is simple to use and can be deployed in minutes because it does not require any network changes or client agents.

"Axis is honored to have been selected by the TiE50, Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program for early to mid-stage startups worldwide. Axis is solving the most urgent problem facing organizations today. We are enabling and securing enterprise operations in a suddenly work-remote world by connecting employees and third parties, wherever they are, using whatever device, to the internal applications and resources they need," said Dor Knafo, founder and CEO at Axis Security.

"TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

"For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups," said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on September 3rd. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/

About Axis Security

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud service that makes application access amazingly fast, simple, and secure. Built on a zero-trust approach, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere, on any device, to enterprise applications and resources, without ever touching the network or the applications themselves. Axis Security is a privately held company that is backed by Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About TiE50

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org

For further information: Kevin Whalen, 978-852-8432, [email protected]